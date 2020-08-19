Song Joong Ki Opens Up About His Character In 'Space Sweepers'; Read

Actor Song Joong Ki recently opened up about his character Tae Ho from his upcoming movie, Space Sweepers in an interview with Soompi, an entertainment portal. The actor mentioned that he didn't want to play a 'flashy character' and gave more inputs on Tae Ho. Read on to know more about this story:

Song Joong Ki in Space Sweepers

Actor Song Joong Ki started the interview by mentioning that when he first looked at the script he was keen on playing a character that wasn't much 'flashy'. He further added that he also wanted a character who didn't have anything to hide.

Song Joong K revealed that he wanted to play the character of Tae Ho as he had a 'bright personality'. He then explained that even though Tae Ho looked 'cold on the outside' he was actually a 'warm person'. Song finally added that Tae Ho was a genius and could use his mind to 'get out of any situation.'

Director Jo Sung Hee also talked a bit about how satisfied he was with Song Joong Ki's work. He mentioned that Song Joong Ki was a kind of an actor who filled 'any empty space' that might exist in the character with his own 'creativity and details' The director also added that Song Joong Ki was perfect for the role of Tae Ho.

More on the actor, Jo Sung Hee mentioned that Song Joong Ki was 'hardworking, bright, and fun' and was exactly like he was while filming A Werewolf Boy. Finally, Jo Sung mentioned that Song was a kind of actor who gave strength to people working around him and made everyone laugh, and also that working with him was a 'great joy'.

Space Sweepers

Space Sweepers is the new South-Korean film by the director Jo Sung Hee. The film stars actors like Song Joong-ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu, and Yoo Hae-jin. The movie is all set to release soon on September 23, 2020, and is widely anticipated by fans.

Promo Pic Credit: Eon Talks' YouTube

