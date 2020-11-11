Song Joong Ki Reveals Being Busy Shooting For 'Vincenzo' In A Sweet Letter For Fans

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, well-known for his performance as Captain Yoo Shi Jin in the television series Descendants of the Sun, recently confirmed keeping busy shooting for his highly-anticipated television drama titled Vincenzo. Although Song Joong Ki does not have an official Instagram handle, with the help of his agency History D&C's IG handle, the 35-year-old wished fans a 'Happy Winter' along with sharing a couple of photographs of himself from his latest photoshoot. In the sweet letter penned for his fans, the Arthdal Chronicles actor hiked everyone's excitement for his much-awaited comeback to the small screen.

Also Read | Song Joong Ki Opens Up About His Character In 'Space Sweepers'; Read

Song Joong Ki has an endearing letter for fans this winter

Earlier today, the popular South Korean actor's agency History D&C shared a letter by him addressing his fans after staying away from the limelight for a while now. In the endearing letter penned by The Battleship Island actor, he revealed that he will soon be seen in the television drama Vincenzo as he is currently busy shooting for the same. Along with making the big announcement with a streak of pictures from his latest photoshoot, Song Joong Ki mentioned that days are getting colder and thus asked fans to take care of themselves and make sure that they don't catch a cold. The letter penned by the actor read:

How are you all doing? ^^

I'm currently filming the drama "Vincenzo".

It's getting colder these days.

Take care not to catch a cold.

I wish you have a warm and happy winter days.

Thank you...

and I love you ^_^

From. JOONG KI

Also Read | Song Joong Ki May Return To Small Screen, Fans Already Address Him As ‘Vincenzo’

Check out the Instagram post below:

Also Read | Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin Confirmed With 2PM's Taecyeon As Villain In ‘Vincenzo’

Meanwhile, back in August this year, the makers of the television drama Vincenzo confirmed that Song Joong Ki has been roped in to play the titular role in the upcoming show, alongside other Vincenzo cast members essaying supporting roles. If the grapevines are to be believed, the South Korean actor will be seen essaying the role of an Italian lawyer and mafia consigliere, Vincenzo Cassano in the film. Vincenzo will be shown to be an adopted child of an Italian family, while his character in the film is said to possess impeccable negotiation skills and a thirst for revenge. However, Vincenzo release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet. For the unversed, other popular Song Joong Ki's shows include The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal Chronicles.

Also Read | Song Joong Ki's 'Space Sweepers' Trailer Promises Worthwhile Space Journey; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.