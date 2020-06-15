Sonu Nigam Says He Will Stay With His Son In Dubai Until The Situation Normalises

Sonu Nigam has not let the lockdown or the pandemic slow him or his singing down. The actor, during this period, has been indulging in various online concerts and singing-related events. He has also been living with his son in Dubai and is doing his best to keep up the spirits of those around him. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu Nigam said that over this period of time he has seen a lot of change happen to those around him. He mentioned a few people and highlighted how their lives have been affected due to the pandemic.

Sonu Nigam says he will stay with his son in Dubai

According to a news portal, Sonu Nigam has been in Dubai for over three months now due to the lockdown. However, even after the news of Unlock 1 has been in effect, the singer expressed he has no plans of coming back. Sonu Nigam was clear that he will only return once things are a bit back to normal. He also added that he won’t avail of the facility of repatriation flights. According to a news portal, Sonu Nigam’s new house will be ready in a few days and the singer mentioned that they will move there soon.

He also added that he has a home studio so he often engineers the songs himself and gets the work done. He then said that until the concert scenario does not open up, he won’t be coming back. He further added that he does not see any reason as to why he should leave his son in Dubai and move to Mumbai all alone in isolation. Hence, he mentioned that he is going to be with his son during this time and will not move to Mumbai. Sonu Nigam has often treated his fans with some fun-filled concerts that he has been hosting live on Instagram. He has also begun documenting his day to day life as vlogs. The singer has called this time to be tedious but fulfilling. Sonu Nigam mentioned in the interview that he feels quite proud of the steps he has taken. He mentioned he did a concert for ISRA where they managed to get 211 singers together for a song titled Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam. Sonu said that it was an amazing experience and it felt like a world record to him.

