Sonu Nigam Opens Up About His Initial Reaction To Performing At Vaishnodevi

Singer Sonu Nigam was recently part of live sangeet sessions at Vaishnodevi in Jammu. He recently opened up in an interview about how he had declined to perform at the show earlier and then had a change of heart. Read on to know more about the interview:

Sonu Nigam on performing at Vaishnodevi

Sonu Nigam was in UAE when the nationwide lockdown was announced in the month of March in India. He was relieved to be staying there and had planned on not coming back due to the constant rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. However, in October, he was one of the first to be performing at the live sangeet session at Vaishnodevi in Jammu.

While speaking to Mid-day, he mentioned that his first reaction to the offer was ‘No’. The singer who has only arrived in India a few weeks ago mentioned that he changed his mind later when he found out about the strict safety measures that were being followed at the festivities, that started off from October 15. He further mentioned that only 5000 devotees were allowed to visit per day and how it was comforting to see the empty routes to the temple even during Navratri and only people with masks were allowed to move around.

Nigam performed live last week and his performance saw a huge number of selfie seeking fans. He mentioned that he didn’t turn them down, but made sure to maintain a safe distance. He said that he only took off his mask in open spaces. The singer added that while most artists declined to participate he wanted to do it. He has been frequenting hospitals recently due to his father’s surgery and says how there are higher chances of him contracting the virus from there.

He also mentioned that since he was aware that there are chances of him getting his father in contact with the virus, he only returned to Mumbai after getting his rapid antigen test done and getting negative results. Nigam mentioned that each devotee had to get the test done. He further added that everyone has to move on as people have to get back to work at some point.

