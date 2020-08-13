Sonu Nigam Set To Perform Live At World's First Indoor Music Concert Since COVID Outbreak

Popular singer Sonu Nigam is all set for a never-seen-before, world's first live indoor music concert. It will take place in Dubai and is the first such program to happen ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. Read on to know more about this story:

Sonu Nigam to perform in Dubai's indoor live music concert

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is all set for a large scale indoor music concert which will take place this August. It is in collaboration with COVID-Consciousness. This Bollywood music show will be a first of its kind concert amid the pandemic.

This special live concert is organised by Blu Blood, which is a lifestyle and management company. The live special concert will be in collaboration with organisations like Dubai Summer Surprise, The Dubai Arts & Culture Authority and Dubai Calendar. Singer Sonu Nigam, who has several chartbuster songs to his credit, will come together with an 18-piece ensemble of international performers and music artists for this event.

This special performance will take place at Dubai’s World Trade Centre, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Talking about this show, Nigam said that this is the first large scale music concert that he will be a part of since the COVID-19 pandemic started haunting the world. He also said that he is honoured to be a part of this special event.

The singer further said that we all, collectively, as a race, are going through a testing time. He then added that this event is special as it is an attempt to keep the spirits high. It is also an attempt to heal the world through music. The singer then added that it is the first attempt to get back to normalcy and accept things as they are in a positive way, while focusing on, and following all the health and safety guidelines.

Nigam then went on to say that the organisers of the show, Blu Blood, are very brave. Talking about them, he said that they are brave enough to bring a Bollywood concert to the middle east, during such difficult times. It will represent 'light at the end of this darkness', the singer added.

