Sonu Nigam To Release His 1st Single ‘Rudrashtakam’ Under His New Label ‘I Believe Music’

Singer Sonu Nigam has been working in the music industry for several years now. During the lockdown, Sonu Nigam entertained his fans through online concerts. He recently announced that he will be releasing his upcoming track Rudhrashtakam under his music label 'I believe Music'. The label and the song as he mentioned, will be launched on July 30 and July 31, respectively.

Sonu Nigam has sung songs for almost all genres and in several languages. His upcoming song Rudhrashtakam will be releasing under the spiritual genre. The stotra has originally been written by saint Goswami Tulsidas in Ramcharitmanas and the renowned exponent of Ramcharitmanas Morari Bapu has been reciting the same to his devotees and followers for the last 60 years.

Sonu Nigam will also be launching his own music label named 'I believe music' and Rudhrashtakam will be the first track to release under the label. The singer will be releasing the song on his birthday July 30th and he finds it auspicious to release it during the holy month of Shravan.

A source close to the singer, Parthiv Haryani said that Morari Bapu's son assisted Sonu Nigam to conceptualize and curate the track. He also added that the Stotra was an ideal track to start Sonu Nigam's new venture and thus Rudhrashtakam will be the first song under the I Believe music label.

Singer Sonu Nigam, speaking about his upcoming venture I Believe Music said that he believes music has been something he had been working on for a while, but due to various work commitments, it got delayed. But now that Sonu Nigam has the resurgence of independent music, its a good time and it is an ideal and auspicious beginning to start a venture with the song Rudhrashtakam.

Sonu Nigam also shared about his venture I Believe Music on his Instagram account. In the caption, the singer mentioned that he had been working on the venture for a decade and now it was time to introduce it to his fans. His venture in a way is a contribution to the music industry, he further wrote.

