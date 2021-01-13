'Tere Bagair' Song Review: Akshay Khot's Song Reminds Us That Love Has No Boundaries

Musician and lyricist Akshay Khot has released his upcoming single track 'Tere Bagair' on YouTube, a soulful number that will make listeners reminisce about times they have spent with their loved ones. Tere Bagair song is for everyone who connects with the emotions of being deeply in love and of wanting to love but the reality is quite a gut puncher. Akshay Khot reminds us that true love for a person never fades away. Watch the Tere Bagair song here:

Tere Bagair song YouTube review

After gaining prominence for composing music for renowned classical artists like Padma Shri Padmaja Phenani Joglekar and Shadab Rayeen for his first album ‘Rang’, musician Akshay Khot released Tere Bagair, a song about unrequited love which was written, composed and sung by himself.

The track was produced by Sunny M.R with music arrangements by Roland Fernandes and Sunny M.R. The music video is directed by Shelly Sharma and the Tere Bagair song cast features Moumita Pal and Sofia as the two romantic leads in love. Moumita Pal is seen in bridal wear who is about to get married and reminisces about a woman, played by Sofia, whom she truly loved.

The music video depicts their endearing moments together as they have lunch, go on long bike rides, and hanging with their friends as they share a kiss. They spend days and nights together, as a brief moment is seen with both of them in a wedding dress. They are then seen cheerfully dancing around the bonfire with a group of friends when the moment is cut short and Moumita wakes up, where we realise it was one bittersweet dream, as she is seen on the bed with her newlywed husband.

The song gives us the message of never letting true love slip, and that fear of being 'true to yourself' can cost moments with your precious ones. The track apart from being soulful imparts the important message of love, love which should not have any boundaries whatsoever.

Prior to Tere Bagair, Akshay has also composed a track sung by Arijit Singh for a Marathi film which is due to release soon. Akshay Khot has said that Tere Bagair song was a close one to his heart. The song liberating and relatable in equal measure and he says the emotions depicted in the music video are something we all may have experienced in different circumstances nonetheless. The video was released by TM Music Records on January 12. Take a look at some of the heartwarming reactions to this music video:

Promo Pic: Akshay Khot/Instagram

