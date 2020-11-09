Spice Girls Say 'we Are Working On It' As They Try To Bring Back Posh Spice For A Reunion

Spice Girls are looking forward to their reunion tour and are keen to get Victoria Beckham on board with them. The girls had earlier come together back in 2019 for a reunion tour; however, at the time Victoria Beckham was missing from the girl group. It was later that the fans discovered that Posh Spice did not make it due to her commitments with her fashion brand. Thus this time around, Spice Girls are looking forward to getting Victoria on board with them for their America tour.

Spice Girls say "We are working on it" as they try to bring back Posh Spice

Spice Girls will be celebrating their 25th anniversary next year and thus a special tour has been scheduled which will include all the members. However, Victoria has not commented on this and thus fans are expecting to have her with the group as well. Speaking to NBC’s Access, Mel C has assured that the rest of the Spice Girls and she herself are trying their best to get Victoria on-board for the tour. Mel C reportedly said that the band is “Working on it” in terms to get Victoria for the reunion tour.

Besides that, Mel C spoke about the US tour and said that they as a group have visited the country several times for various events. They added that they simply love the fans there and are hoping to return soon. Mel C also said that currently, they do not have any plans for the tour; however, she assured that certain discussions are happening. She also said that they need to look forward and thus they are keen to make good plans for something positive in the future. Further on, speaking about the reunion tour, Mel said that the tour, just like several other concerts, will have to be pushed further by a year. She shed light upon the fact that she is doing everything in her power to make the Spice Girls come back on stage soon. However, she also said that fans would have to expect a delay until the reunion concert finally comes due to the current pandemic situations.

