Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs Reflecting Current Times; Gives Health Update

Stevie Wonder released Where Is Our Love Song and Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate on Tuesday. The new singles will be released through his new label which will be called So What the Fuss Music. The new tracks are reflective of the current world people are living in, as mentioned by the singer in a virtual press conference. He also talked a bit about his health and about his new work. Read ahead to know what the legendary artist spoke about.

Also Read | Lady Gaga's '911' director recalls how the singer became 'red' after three retakes; Read

Stop spreading misinformation, says Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder started his conference by mentioning that he had been released from the hospital and the nurses had made sure he was all better and good now. The singer had recently had a kidney transplant. He further added - 'I feel great. My voice feels great' and mentioned he felt like he was 40 years old. Stevie then thanked all his fans 'for the prayers and the love'.

On the topic of his health, Stevie Wonder added that he had been hearing all kinds of 'rumours' and explained that if he felt 'some kind of way' he would let his fans know. Finally, he stated that he was alive and well and wanted people to stop spreading 'misinformation'.

Also Read | Lady Gaga Quiz: Can you guess these songs based on her iconic looks?

Stevie Wonder's songs

The artist then moved on to the topic of new music that he would release. He explained that he would release two new songs as the date would coincide with his son Mumtaz Morris' birthday. Stevia also added that he had been writing “Where Is Our Love Song” since he was 18 years old.

Stevie Wonder then talked about 2020 and said how confusing the current year had been. With 'all the east versus west, left versus right', mentioned the artist, it was hard catching a break. He further added that all the proceeds from the “Where Is Our Love Song” would go to Feeding America.

Also Read | Lady Gaga calls her latest '911' music video 'the poetry of pain'; Read more

The artist then talked about his other song “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate". Stevie Wonder explained that the song was about relationships but he had upgraded the song to match the current scenario. Other singers that will also appear in the song are Rappers Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae, and Chika.

Also Read | Lady Gaga might play Emma Frost in the upcoming 'X-Men' movies; Read details

Promo Pic Credit: Golden Oldies's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.