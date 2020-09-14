Lady Gaga Might Play Emma Frost In The Upcoming 'X-Men' Movies; Read Details

Lady Gaga has been one of the most influential music artists in the industry. She has also been a part of some popular shows and movies. Reportedly, The Fame singer has been shortlisted to play a character in Marvel’s upcoming, X-Men film. Seeing Gaga in The MCU will be extremely exciting for all her fans. Read more to know about Lady Gaga and marvel’s upcoming, X-Men film.

Lady Gaga could play Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men movie

After the end of Infinity Saga, the Marvel movie makers have been wanting to expand their cinematic universe. They have been coming up with a number of new films which are lined up to be released by the end of 2020 till 2022.

According to a report by koimoi, Lady Gaga has been rumoured to make her debut in the MCU with the upcoming X-Men movie. This has already managed to dominate the internet. All fans of Lady Gaga have been sharing their views about the same. A fan page shared a picture of Lady Gaga and commented, “Lady Gaga is now getting asked to play Emma Frost in a Marvel movie, while she is already in talks to play the Gucci movie. I’m so proud that Gaga is getting recognition as an actress and is being taken seriously. Not everyone can have their A Star Is Born moment.”

Here are some other fan reactions about Lady Gaga to be introduced in the MCU.

According to @wgtc_site Marvel wants Lady Gaga for the role of "Emma Frost" in the next X-MEN movie. pic.twitter.com/MPFCPHsL36 — 〰️ Gaga Now 〰️ (@ladygaganownet) September 13, 2020

Lady Gaga is being eyed to play Emma Frost yea it has to happen pic.twitter.com/9MBBTj3Bdu — L (@alluregaga) September 13, 2020

MARVEL HAS REPORTEDLY OFFERED LADY GAGA THE ROLE OF EMMA FROST IN THE UPCOMING X-MEN REBOOT AND I DONT KNOW A BETTER PERSON FOR THIS, PLEASE GOD MAKE THIS HAPPEN. pic.twitter.com/MkPUxwB4wh — LG 〄 (@EnigmaticGaga) September 13, 2020

According to koimoi, Lady Gaga is going to take up the role of Emma Frost. After the success of her last album, it is not shocking to see Gaga be shortlisted for such a popular role. The last album, Chromatica managed to bring in a VMA Award for A Star Is Born actor. Her performance with Bradley Cooper was also loved by all her fans and even the critics.

It also got nominated for a total of seven Grammy Awards, winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media for their single, Shallow. The movie also bagged Best Film Music at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards. Thus seeing Marvel call in Lady Gaga for the role in not surprising.

More about MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 6, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 7, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 5, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 6, 2022

Captain Marvel 2: Jul 8, 2022

