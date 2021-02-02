Stray Kids' Han Jisung Releases Apology Note For Using Abusive Word In One Of His Raps

K-pop boy band Stray Kids' rapper Han Jisung received backlash after fans pointed out that he used the N-word in one of his songs. The song that the fans were referring to was uploaded by Han before making a debut with the band. He uploaded a song on YouTube which is now deleted that contained racist slurs. Fans were quite upset and asked the rapper to 'educate' himself. Read further to know more about Han Jisung and the song.

Also Read: MAMA 2020: Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and The Boyz tease their upcoming performance on Kingdom

Stray Kids' song controversy

Earlier, Han Jisung's fans took to Twitter to call him out on one of his pre-debut songs. The lyrics of the song had the N-word and also racist slurs against Southeast Asians. One of the Twitter users shared the translation of the lyrics which had sentences like “You are — foreign worker, you a mothe-----in pig a--hole.”. Check out the tweet and the translation.

Also Read: Recap 2020: Top 10 controversies from world of Kpop & Kdrama

translation of the jisung rap, i tried to make it as accurate as possible pic.twitter.com/WJIcqAyvTj — addie (@RENJULYS) February 1, 2021

Han Jisung releases apology statement

After the Stray Kids' song controversy, Han Jisung's fans were not happy and expressed their disappointment. After the outrage, Stray Kids took to their official Instagram to issue an apology. The apology is written by the rapper Han Jisung and he addressed the ongoing controversy. In the statement, Han apologised and said that he was 13 years old when it happened. He realised his mistakes and accepts the outrage without any excuse.

Also Read: Who is TRI.BE? See the new Kpop girl gang member profiles debuting in 2021

He further wrote that he wanted to be a rapper since a young age and did not think enough before writing such inappropriate lyrics. He said, "I apologize for hurting so many people with the lyrics written without thinking enough." He further added that he read all the comments from his fans and he feels ashamed of this act. He continued that he wanted to become a singer so that he could express his feelings and connect to people. He said, "As I fully understand that such behaviour cannot be excused simply because of young age, I will reflect upon my actions deeply.". Concluding the statement, he said that he cherishes the love and deeply apologise for this behaviour. Check out the post.

Also Read: Korean popstar RAIN to launch a new boy band called Ciipher soon, read details

Stray Kids

The K-pop band was formed in 2017 under JYP Entertainment. The band which formerly had nine members are currently downsized to eight members including - Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Han Jisung, Felix, I.N, Lee Know, Changbin and Seungmin. In 2019, Woojin, a ninth member left the group due to undisclosed personal reason. The group has songs like God's Menu, Back Door, Victory Song, I am You, and many more.

Also Read: Kim Woojin's reason for leaving Korean boy band 'Stray Kids' revealed; know what it is

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.