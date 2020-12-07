MAMA 2020: Stray Kids, ATEEZ, And The Boyz Tease Their Upcoming Performance On Kingdom

MAMA 2020 is going to see three eminent Kpop boybands, namely Stray Kids, ATEEZ, and The Boyz, collaborating for a special appearance on the idol competition show, Kingdom, in the 2020 edition of the awards show. The same was confirmed by Mnet when they implied that the three boy bands have joined the MAMA 2020 lineup.

The video that can be found below seems to be hinting at exactly that. The presentation sees Juyeon from The Boyz, Hyunjin from Stray Kids and San from ATEEZ having a dance-off around a crown, the prize of Queensworld, the predecessor to the now upcoming Kingdom. The video sees the three boy band members displaying their dance moves which is choreographed to perhaps signify an on-stage battle of sorts amongst the three. All of the three band members, who are now a part of the MAMA 2020 lineup are dressed in the kinds of on-stage attire that the audience members have come to expect out of them.

Watch the video right here:

The producers came up with the idea of Kingdom post the success of 2019's Kingdom. For the year 2020, the makers and the team behind Queendom had ideated a Male version of the hit show, hence the concept of Kingdom came into existence. The production team was supposed to film Kingdom in this year itself, but those plans were made in Pre-Covid times. As of now, it is being said that the team who will be responsible for filming and executive producing Kingdom will be taking the show to the floors sometime in the first few months of 2021.

The Boyz came into existence in the year 2017. The Seoul-based boyband comprises of Juyeon, Sun Woo, Hyun Jae, Kevin, Hur Hyunjun, Eric Son, Young Hoon, Q, Ju Hak Nyeon, New, Sangyeon and Jacob. The first song that was made by the band was titled "Boy". The song in question was released on December 6th, 2017.

Similarly, Stray Kids came into existence sometime in the same year as Boyz. Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N are the names of the members. The eight, who rose to fame after their initial individual appearance at a musical reality show, have produced more than 10 albums so far.

ATEEZ comprises of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. The boy group joined hands in 2018 and has multiple musical hits to their credit.

