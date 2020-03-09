Suga's Birthday: A Few Things About The K-pop Star That The 'ARMY' Should Know About

Monday, March 9, marks the birthday of Suga who is a K-Pop star and a part of the world-famous boy band ‘BTS’. The singer celebrates his 26th birthday today. And fans have taken the internet by storm as they have posted various videos and photos of the singer wishing him well on his special day.

Apart from all the wishes Suga has been receiving on his birthday, the singer revealed a few details about his life that many of his fans might have not known. The singer also revealed his new obsession. Read below to know more.

Suga loves cat videos

The singer revealed that he has a soft corner for cats and spends most of his time watching cat videos on YouTube.

Suga never celebrated his birthday before joining BTS

Suga revealed that he never gave importance to his birthdays until he featured with the BTS members about seven years ago. Suga also emphasised that his birthdays were a talk of the town after the ARMY (his fans) started celebrating it. He also said that it gives him happiness when his fans celebrate his birthday.

Suga's a night owl

Suga said that he does not like sleeping too much. He revealed that he can sleep for about five to six hours in the entire day. And said that he can survive the day with so little sleep.

Suga reveals his Netflix choices

Suga said that he prefers to watch Netflix over television. He also revealed that he loved watching Academy Awards 2020 nominated film The Irishman. Suga also said that he finished watching Stranger Things and he loved watching Money Heist.

