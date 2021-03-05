Marvel Character Quiz: Take This Simple Quiz To Know Which Marvel Character Are You

Marvel has enthralled its fans with its wide variety of characters and movies based on them too. Recently, Marvel show WandaVision came to an end. It has set up the base for its upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel characters have amazed fans all over the world with their superpowers and amazing charm. The superheroes have also made fans wish that what if they had such superpowers. Every Marvel characters have their own personality trait and depending on that they use their superpower. Take this Marvel character quiz to determine which Marvel character are you based on your answers to these simple questions.

I. What are you afraid of?

Needles Getting a deadly disease Overthinking and making situations worse Exhaustion and burning out To get mortally wounded

II. If you could have a superpower of your choice, what would it be?

To control things with magic Have a superhealing power from almost anything To be disguised as anyone Have money and intelligence Maximum human strength

III. You save the city and everyone appreciates you for it, how will you react?

Will not react much and will quietly leave from there Put up a not so subtle display to show the gratitude Ignore everyone else who supported you and take the credit all to yourself Thank everyone and enjoy with them in a grand style Be humble as you consider it is part of your duty and encourage everyone else to do the same

IV. You have been invited to a party by mayor of your city, what would be your choice of outfit

You will not care about your outfit that much A pair of shorts and a formal shirt with a tie Will go dressed as someone else A well clad three-piece suit A suitable shirt and trousers

V. What are your thoughts on working together as a team?

Will gather the team by yourself and get the work done efficiently Will make a team of super weirdos Would love to work as a team but nobody gets along with me No, I do not need to work in a team Yes and often leads the leam from the front

VI. If the supervillains have gotten a hold of your sidekick, how would you react?

Think of every possible solution to rescue him safely and act on the safest and effective solution Pick a fight with the supervillain openly without thinking anything Do not care about him and instead think of ways to keep yourself safe in case being attacked by the villain next. Be prepared for every possible situation and start a war with the villain Will do everything in your power immediately and without any rash decisions.

VII. How do unfair things going around in the world make you feel?

Angry but not surprised An opportunity to learn something and seek your profit out of it Does not bother you at all Angry and you will do what is in your capacity to change things. Angry and determined to make the change at any cost

VIII. What would be your favourite part of being a person with superpowers?

Living a mysterious life To be able to pull off crazy things nobody could imagine. To become the most powerful person. To lead a wealthy and lavish lifestyle To use your superpowers for the good of people.

IX. What do you like to do in your free time?

Meditate Spend quality time with your partner Prank others Set out on an expensive trip to an exotic location Working out

X. You would be described by your enemies as…

A know it all A foul mouthed chatterbox Irritating Cocky A tough nut

Find out which Marvel character are you by seeing your results of this Marvel character quiz

If you answered most of your questions as 1st option, you are Dr Strange. As one of the wisest Avengers, his contribution is immense. You are also inclined towards a magical and mysterious life full of wisdom.

If your answers were mostly 2s, you are Deadpool. The foul mouthed character likes to throw himself in danger as he knows he will heal from anything just like you wish to be.

If you answered most of the questions in this quiz with option 3, you are like the god of mischief Loki. He is mostly concerned about himself and likes to irritate others in most scenarios.

If your answers to this quiz were mostly 4, you are like the Iron Man. The rich genius with a brain like no other you like to do things your way and flaunt what them in a grand way too.

If the answers were option 5, you are Captain America. The righteous Avenger with a moral code and peak human ability. You like to think straight and not take any bad decisions.

