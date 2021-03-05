Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your "Roohi"? Find Out Right Here!

Quick links:
Within a matter of a few hours from now, Janhvi Kapoor will be ringing in her 24th birthday. The starlet, who made her feature film debut opposite Beyond The Stars actor Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, has gone on to establish herself as a bit of a fashionista and a versatile actor, which can be evidenced by the upcoming outing, Roohi. For the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Janhvi Kapoor's trivia concerning subjects such as Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, bits from her personal life and others, has been curated. One can take Janhvi Kapoor's quiz below and find out how well do they know the actor.
a) Honour Killings
b) Underage Marriage
c) Embracing parenthood prior to tying the knot
d) It was a film made purely for entertainment purposes
a) Lawyer
b) Doctor
c) Film Director
d) CEO of her own start-up
a) Dance to the tune of "It's Raining Men"
b) Watching a movie starring her mom every day
c) An hour of pilates
d) A glass of lassi with malai
a) Pinky
b) Dinky
c) Chuski
d) Barbie
a) Hardik Mehta
b) Hardik Pandya
c) Karan Kundra
d) She is acting in as well as the director of Roohi
a) Call My Agent
b) The Ranch
c) The Big Bang Theory
d) That '70s Show
a) Nani
b) Dhanush Raja
c) Mahesh Babu
d) Varun Tej Konidela
a) Ghost Stories
b) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
c) Mismatched
d) Never Have I Ever
a) 0
b) 1
c) 2
d) 3
a) Libra
b) Virgo
c) Pisces
d) She does not identify as one Zodiac sign
a) Between US $5-10 million
b) Nothing is known about her net worth
c) Between US $500,000-1 million
d) Between 4-6 million
a) Sandy
b) Penguin
c) Panda
d) Icy
a) Ghost Stories
b) Dhadak
c) Her upcoming film, Valimai
d) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
a) Boney Kapoor
b) Shahid Kapoor
c) Anil Kapoor
d) Arjun Kapoor
a) Dhirubhai Ambani International School
b) Jamnabai Narsee Shool
c) Utpal Sanghvi School
d) She was homeschooled
