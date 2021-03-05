Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your "Roohi"? Find Out Right Here!

Within a matter of a few hours from now, Janhvi Kapoor will be ringing in her 24th birthday. The starlet, who made her feature film debut opposite Beyond The Stars actor Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, has gone on to establish herself as a bit of a fashionista and a versatile actor, which can be evidenced by the upcoming outing, Roohi. For the occasion of Janhvi Kapoor's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Janhvi Kapoor's trivia concerning subjects such as Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, bits from her personal life and others, has been curated. One can take Janhvi Kapoor's quiz below and find out how well do they know the actor.

Janhvi Kapoor's quiz:

1) What was the subject of Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak?

a) Honour Killings

b) Underage Marriage

c) Embracing parenthood prior to tying the knot

d) It was a film made purely for entertainment purposes

2) What career path did the late Sridevi have in mind for her daughter, Janhvi?

a) Lawyer

b) Doctor

c) Film Director

d) CEO of her own start-up

3) What is Janhvi Kapoor's morning ritual?

a) Dance to the tune of "It's Raining Men"

b) Watching a movie starring her mom every day

c) An hour of pilates

d) A glass of lassi with malai

4) What is the name of her famous pink water bottle?

a) Pinky

b) Dinky

c) Chuski

d) Barbie

5) Who is the director of Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi?

a) Hardik Mehta

b) Hardik Pandya

c) Karan Kundra

d) She is acting in as well as the director of Roohi

6) In the past, she had expressed her desire to star in a successful sitcom made on foreign lands. What is its name?

a) Call My Agent

b) The Ranch

c) The Big Bang Theory

d) That '70s Show

7) Prior to being offered to play the female lead in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, the actor was offered a South Indian film opposite a very well-known star. What was his name?

a) Nani

b) Dhanush Raja

c) Mahesh Babu

d) Varun Tej Konidela

8) Which of the following titles essentially served as Janhvi Kapoor's OTT debut?

a) Ghost Stories

b) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

c) Mismatched

d) Never Have I Ever

9) How many siblings does Janhvi Kapoor have?

a) 0

b) 1

c) 2

d) 3

10) What is Janhvi Kapoor's Zodiac Sign?

a) Libra

b) Virgo

c) Pisces

d) She does not identify as one Zodiac sign

11) What is Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $5-10 million

b) Nothing is known about her net worth

c) Between US $500,000-1 million

d) Between 4-6 million

12) What is the name of Janhvi Kapoor's pet dog?

a) Sandy

b) Penguin

c) Panda

d) Icy

13) Which one from the following list of titles featuring Janhvi Kapoor is a biographical drama?

a) Ghost Stories

b) Dhadak

c) Her upcoming film, Valimai

d) Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

14) Which famous Kapoor from the list that follows is NOT related to Janhvi?

a) Boney Kapoor

b) Shahid Kapoor

c) Anil Kapoor

d) Arjun Kapoor

15) Which one from the following list of educational institutions is Janhvi Kapoor's alma mater?

a) Dhirubhai Ambani International School

b) Jamnabai Narsee Shool

c) Utpal Sanghvi School

d) She was homeschooled

Disclaimer: The above information regarding Janhvi Kapoor's estimated Net Worth is sourced from third party reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Answers: 1-a, 2-b, 3-d, 4-c, 5-a, 6-d, 7-c, 8-a, 9-b, 10-c, 11-a, 12-c, 13-d, 14-b, 15-a

