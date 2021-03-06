Anupam Kher's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Saaransh Actor?

Quick links:
Anupam Kher will turn 66 on March 7, 2021, and as one looks at his journey in the industry so far, they would find how he has come so far with tons of accolades and affection from the audiences. The actor has appeared in over 500 films so far and has managed to ace his performances by playing numerous significant roles in his career. If you think you know the actor and his movies well enough, take this Anupam Kher’s birthday quiz and prove that you are a die-hard fan of the Saaransh actor.
a. Bend it Like Beckham
b. Speedy Singhs
c. Lust, Caution
d. Bride and Prejudice
a. Utsav
b. Saaransh
c. Aakhree Raasta
d. Karma
a. Pranayam
b. Thandavam
c. Onnaman
d. Parijatha
a. Tere Sang
b. Om Jai Jagdish...
c. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara
d. Indu Sarkar
a. Dug
b. Carl Fredricksen
c. Kevin
d. Morgan
a. Indu Sarkar
b. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara
c. Saaransh
d. Beta
a. 2011
b. 2019
c. 2016
d. 2015
a. Kirron Kher
b. Natasha Kher
c. Risha Kher
d. Ruby Kher
a. Tezaab
b. Beta
c. Saaransh
d. Aagaman
a. Hotel Mumbai
b. The Boy With The Topknot
c. The Big Sick
d. Welcome Back Gandhi
a. A Wednesday
b. Morning Walk
c. Sarkar
d. Khalnayak
a. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
b. Chup Chup Ke
c. Kya Kehna
d. Beta
a. Karna
b. Shakuni
c. Drona
d. Bhima
Also Read Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know Bollywood's 'Baaghi'
Also Read Tiger Shroff's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess The Movies Based On These Images?
a. Zinda Ya Murda
b. Chahe Jaan Chalee Jaye
c. Agnee Daor
d. Aabroo
a. 2004
b. 2005
c. 2008
d. 2001
Also Read Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your "Roohi"? Find Out Right Here!
Also Read Ankit Tiwari's Birthday Quiz: Test How Well You Know The 'Sunn Raha Hai' Singer
Answers to Anupam Kher's trivia quiz:
1-d
2-b
3-a
4-b
5-b
6-b
7-c
8-a
9-d
10-b
11-a
12-d
13-b
14-a
15-a
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.