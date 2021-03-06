Anupam Kher's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Saaransh Actor?

Anupam Kher will turn 66 on March 7, 2021, and as one looks at his journey in the industry so far, they would find how he has come so far with tons of accolades and affection from the audiences. The actor has appeared in over 500 films so far and has managed to ace his performances by playing numerous significant roles in his career. If you think you know the actor and his movies well enough, take this Anupam Kher’s birthday quiz and prove that you are a die-hard fan of the Saaransh actor.

Anupam Kher’s birthday quiz:

Which one of these is one of Anupam Kher’s movies in which he played the role of Aishwarya Rai’s father?

a. Bend it Like Beckham

b. Speedy Singhs

c. Lust, Caution

d. Bride and Prejudice

2. This movie is considered to be a turning point in Anupam Kher’s movie career. Guess the name.

a. Utsav

b. Saaransh

c. Aakhree Raasta

d. Karma

3. Anupam Kher appeared in a popular Malayalam film with prolific actors Mohanlal and Jaya Prada. Which one is that?

a. Pranayam

b. Thandavam

c. Onnaman

d. Parijatha

4. Which one of these Anupam Kher’s movies did he direct?

a. Tere Sang

b. Om Jai Jagdish...

c. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

d. Indu Sarkar

5. Anupam Kher also lent his voice to one of the animated characters in the movie named Up. Guess the name of the character.

a. Dug

b. Carl Fredricksen

c. Kevin

d. Morgan





6. For which of the following movies was Anupam Kher honoured with a National Award?

a. Indu Sarkar

b. Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara

c. Saaransh

d. Beta

7. In which year did Anupam Kher receive a Padma Bhushan?

a. 2011

b. 2019

c. 2016

d. 2015

8. Anupam Kher is married to one of the stellar actors in the movie industry. Guess the name.

a. Kirron Kher

b. Natasha Kher

c. Risha Kher

d. Ruby Kher

9. With which Bollywood movie did Anupam Kher make his acting debut?

a. Tezaab

b. Beta

c. Saaransh

d. Aagaman

10. Which one of the following is Anupam Kher’s short British drama film that was released in 2017?

a. Hotel Mumbai

b. The Boy With The Topknot

c. The Big Sick

d. Welcome Back Gandhi

11. Which one of these Bollywood films showcased Anupam Kher as a cop where his character was inspired by a real-life Mumbai cop?

a. A Wednesday

b. Morning Walk

c. Sarkar

d. Khalnayak

12. In which of these movies Anupam Kher did not play the role of the father of the lead actor?

a. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

b. Chup Chup Ke

c. Kya Kehna

d. Beta

13. For which character did Anupam Kher dubbed his voice in the animated version of Mahabharat?

a. Karna

b. Shakuni

c. Drona

d. Bhima

14. One of Ajay Goel’s movies from 1985 starring Anupam Kher was shelved due to some reasons. Name the film.

a. Zinda Ya Murda

b. Chahe Jaan Chalee Jaye

c. Agnee Daor

d. Aabroo

15. In which year did Anupam Kher receive a Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema?

a. 2004

b. 2005

c. 2008

d. 2001

Answers to Anupam Kher's trivia quiz:

1-d

2-b

3-a

4-b

5-b

6-b

7-c

8-a

9-d

10-b

11-a

12-d

13-b

14-a

15-a

