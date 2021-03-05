Ankit Tiwari's Birthday Quiz: Test How Well You Know The 'Sunn Raha Hai' Singer

Quick links:
Ankit Tiwari, who celebrates his 35th birthday on March 6, is one of the popular singers in the Bollywood industry. From Aashiqui 2’s Sunn Raha Hai to Malang’s Phir Na Mile, the playback singer has delivered many songs that touch the heart of its listeners. The playback singer, music director and composer, began her musical journey after a meeting with Pradeep Sarkar, creating jingles and composing background music for television daily soaps.
Ankit Tiwari's movies' musical journey spans over a decade now. The singer has given popular hits such as Galliyan from Ek Villain, Tu Hai Ki Nahin and Boond Boond from Roy, Mat Ja Re from Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Sanam Teri Kasam’s title track, Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Airlift and many more. To kick off Ankit Tiwari's birthday, test how well you know his songs.
