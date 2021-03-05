Last Updated:

Ankit Tiwari's Birthday Quiz: Test How Well You Know The 'Sunn Raha Hai' Singer

Ankit Tiwari's birthday quiz is here for all those who would like to find out how well do they know Bollywood's popular singer. Take the quiz and test yourself.

ankit tiwari's birthday

Ankit Tiwari, who celebrates his 35th birthday on March 6, is one of the popular singers in the Bollywood industry. From Aashiqui 2’s Sunn Raha Hai to Malang’s Phir Na Mile, the playback singer has delivered many songs that touch the heart of its listeners. The playback singer, music director and composer, began her musical journey after a meeting with Pradeep Sarkar, creating jingles and composing background music for television daily soaps.

Ankit Tiwari's movies' musical journey spans over a decade now. The singer has given popular hits such as Galliyan from Ek Villain, Tu Hai Ki Nahin and Boond Boond from Roy, Mat Ja Re from Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Sanam Teri Kasam’s title track, Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Airlift and many more. To kick off Ankit Tiwari's birthday, test how well you know his songs.

Ankit Tiwari's quiz

Which is the song composed and sung by Ankit Tiwari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra?

  • Katra Katra
  • Tu Hai Ki Nahin
  • Galliyan
  • Tu Milade

Name of the song sung by Ankit in Baaghi

  • Agar Tu Hota
  • Girl I Need You
  • Get Ready To Fight
  • Let’s Talk About Love

In 2018, Ankit Tiwari collaborated with Manoj Muntashir for a song in Aiyaary. Name the song.

  • Lae Dooba
  • Yaad Hai
  • Shuru Kar
  • Lae Dooba (version 2)

What is the name of the movie where Ankit Tiwari composed a non-Hindi song in 2015?

  • Dil Rangeela
  • Mehbooba
  • Tere Jaane se
  • Bin Roye

Name the song which has lines- “Apne Karam ki kar ataayein, kar de idhar bhi tu nigaahein”.

  • Sunn Raha Hai
  • Kuch Toh Hua Hai
  • Dil Darbadar
  • Tequila Wakila

Name two movies where Ankit collaborated with Arijit Singh in 2016.

  • Rustom and Rocky Handsome
  • Rocky Handsome and Baaghi
  • Junooniyat and Tum Bin II
  • Airlift and Tum Bin II

What is the name of the song sung by Ankit in 2020’s Sadak 2?

  • Shukriya
  • Tum Se Hi
  • Dil Ki Purani Sadak
  • Ishq Kamaal

In which year did Ankit make his debut as a music composer for a film?

  • 2013
  • 2010
  • 2011
  • 2009

In 2016, for how many films did Ankit compose the music.

  • 8
  • 7
  • 6
  • 5

Name the movie featuring the song Tay Hain sung by Ankit Tiwari.

  • Rocky Handsome
  • Airlift
  • Mr X
  • Rustom

Answers

  • Galliyan
  • Agar Tu Hota
  • Yaad Hai
  • Bin Roye
  • Sunn Raha Hai
  • Airlift and Tum Bin II
  • Tum Se Hi
  • 2011
  • 8
  • Rustom

