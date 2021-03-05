Ankit Tiwari's Birthday Quiz: Test How Well You Know The 'Sunn Raha Hai' Singer

Ankit Tiwari, who celebrates his 35th birthday on March 6, is one of the popular singers in the Bollywood industry. From Aashiqui 2’s Sunn Raha Hai to Malang’s Phir Na Mile, the playback singer has delivered many songs that touch the heart of its listeners. The playback singer, music director and composer, began her musical journey after a meeting with Pradeep Sarkar, creating jingles and composing background music for television daily soaps.

Ankit Tiwari's movies' musical journey spans over a decade now. The singer has given popular hits such as Galliyan from Ek Villain, Tu Hai Ki Nahin and Boond Boond from Roy, Mat Ja Re from Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Sanam Teri Kasam’s title track, Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi from Airlift and many more. To kick off Ankit Tiwari's birthday, test how well you know his songs.

Ankit Tiwari's quiz

Which is the song composed and sung by Ankit Tiwari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra?

Katra Katra

Tu Hai Ki Nahin

Galliyan

Tu Milade

Name of the song sung by Ankit in Baaghi

Agar Tu Hota

Girl I Need You

Get Ready To Fight

Let’s Talk About Love

In 2018, Ankit Tiwari collaborated with Manoj Muntashir for a song in Aiyaary. Name the song.

Lae Dooba

Yaad Hai

Shuru Kar

Lae Dooba (version 2)

What is the name of the movie where Ankit Tiwari composed a non-Hindi song in 2015?

Dil Rangeela

Mehbooba

Tere Jaane se

Bin Roye

Name the song which has lines- “Apne Karam ki kar ataayein, kar de idhar bhi tu nigaahein”.

Sunn Raha Hai

Kuch Toh Hua Hai

Dil Darbadar

Tequila Wakila

Name two movies where Ankit collaborated with Arijit Singh in 2016.

Rustom and Rocky Handsome

Rocky Handsome and Baaghi

Junooniyat and Tum Bin II

Airlift and Tum Bin II

What is the name of the song sung by Ankit in 2020’s Sadak 2?

Shukriya

Tum Se Hi

Dil Ki Purani Sadak

Ishq Kamaal

In which year did Ankit make his debut as a music composer for a film?

2013

2010

2011

2009

In 2016, for how many films did Ankit compose the music.

8

7

6

5

Name the movie featuring the song Tay Hain sung by Ankit Tiwari.

Rocky Handsome

Airlift

Mr X

Rustom

Answers

Galliyan

Agar Tu Hota

Yaad Hai

Bin Roye

Sunn Raha Hai

Airlift and Tum Bin II

Tum Se Hi

2011

8

Rustom

Image Source: Ankit Tiwari's Twitter

