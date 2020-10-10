Sunidhi Chauhan Recalls Winning ‘Meri Awaz Suno’ In 1996, Shares Throwback Pictures

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan recently recalled the time when she emerged as a winner and got recognition with the 1996 reality show Meri Awaaz Suno. The singer took a stroll down the memory lane and shared throwback pictures from the time where she was awarded by singing maestro Lata Mangeshkar. In the pictures, a young Sunidhi can be seen receiving the award from Lata Mangeshkar on the sets of the reality show, 24 years ago.

Sunidhi Chauhan recalls winning a reality show in 1996

In the caption of the post shared, Sunidhi wrote that the date October 9 holds a special place in her heart. She further revealed that the year 1996 will always remain the most memorable day of her life and she is thankful to god for everything she achieved since that a stepping stone in her career. The pictures just show the amount of excitement little Sunidh witnessed when she received the winner’s trophy from the veteran singer. In one of the pictures, the Lag Jaa Gale crooner can be seen wiping off Sunidhi’s tears who seemed to be overwhelmed after being declared as the winner of the show.

Today’s day, 9th October 1996(24 years ago) will always remain the most memorable day of my life! So thankful 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HddXqZwkUU — Sunidhi Chauhan (@SunidhiChauhan5) October 9, 2020



Back then, Meri Aawaz Suno used to air on Doordarshan. Since then, Sunidhi considers Lata Mangeshkar as her idol who has an important contribution in making her reach this point where she is today. The singer and her father never believed in participating in such kind of shows. But one day Chauhan got to know that Mangeshkar would be the judge at the mega finale of the show. Thus, she convinced her father to let her participate in the show just to get a glimpse of her idol, Chauhan participated and won the show.

During one of her interviews with Radio and Music, the Gun Gun Guna Re singer shed light on the beautiful moment she shared with the legendary singer during the reality show which according to her was just magical. Talking about the same she said that when she was announced the winner and Lata ji sweetly handed her the trophy; back then she thought that the moment was too good to be true. Further, Sunidhi had confessed that Lata Mangeshkar, while giving her the trophy and wiping off her tears, had asked the little singer to reach to her whenever in need of something.

