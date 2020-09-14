Salim Kumar Celebrates 24th Wedding Anniversary, Praises His Partner's Determination

Malayalam movie actor Salim Kumar, on Monday, September 14, shared how his partner Sunitha's efforts have helped sustain their relationship for 24 years. "Today marks our 24th wedding anniversary. If our relationship has stood the test of time, it is because of this determined lady. She has been my support for years and continues to be," wrote Salim Kumar in an online post. Salim Kumar who celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary (September 14) also revealed that they would not have any grand celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out Salim Kumar's wedding anniversary post:

Also Read | Lesser-known Facts about 'OK Kanmani' Star Nithya Menen; Read On

Salim Kumar believes his wife changed his destiny

Salim Kumar, who started his career as a mimicry artist, got married to Sunitha in 1996. The couple has two children, namely Chandu and Aaromal. In an old social media post, Salim Kumar revealed that a few days after his marriage to Sunitha, he was called for movies. "I was a mimic back then (during their marriage). The day after Sunita came into my life, I was called for movies," wrote Salim Kumar. He added, "Two women have been instrumental in getting me here in my 49 years of life. One is my mother Kausalya, then my wife Sunita." Check out the post here:

à´ˆ à´¦à´¿à´µà´¸à´¤àµà´¤à´¿à´¨àµ à´‡à´¨àµà´¨àµ‡à´•àµà´•àµ 23 à´µàµ¼à´·à´™àµà´™àµ¾ à´¤à´¿à´•à´¯àµà´¨àµà´¨àµ. 22 à´µàµ¼à´·à´™àµà´™àµ¾à´•àµà´•àµ à´®àµàµ»à´ªàµ à´’à´°àµ à´¸àµ†à´ªàµà´±àµà´±à´‚à´¬àµ¼ 14 à´¨àµ à´†à´¯à´¿à´°àµà´¨àµà´¨àµ à´žà´™àµà´™à´³àµà´Ÿàµ† à´µà´¿à´µà´¾à´¹à´‚. à´…à´¨àµà´¨àµ... Posted by Salim Kumar on Friday, 13 September 2019

Also Read | Mammootty's Action Movies Where The Actor's Performance Won Many Hearts

What's next for Salim Kumar?

Salim Kumar will be next seen in Santosh Vishwanath's One. The movie, starring Mammootty and Samyukta Menon in the lead, also features actors like Srinivasan, Salim Kumar, Joju George, Renji Panicker, and Murali Gopy among others in prominent roles. The film touted to be a political thriller has Mammootty in the role of Kerala Chief Minister in the political thriller. The movie was slated to hit the screens in May 2020, however, the film is pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Mammookka as Kadakkal Chandran â¤ Posted by Salim Kumar on Wednesday, 1 January 2020

Also Read | Sunny Leone's Pictures From Her Vacation In California Will Make You Want To Hit The Beach

Besides the upcomer, Salim Kumar has an array of films at different stages of production. Salim Kumar has Mahesh Narayanan's Malik with Fahadh Faasil and Nimisha Sajayan in the kitty. He also has Sameer Thykoodam's Sumesh & Ramesh with Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese in the pipeline. Thereafter he has a few projects at a nascent stage of production.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal-Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Pairs Who Won A National Award In Same Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.