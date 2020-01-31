Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka January 30 Written Update: Roshni And Aman Rekindle Their Love

Yeah Jaadu hai Jinn Ka! airs on Star Plus. Produced by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain, it features Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma in the lead roles. Read on to know more about what happened on the latest episode of the show.

In the latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka! Roshni tells Chotu to go and sleep. Aman stated that Roshni blends well with the children because the two have similar habits. Roshni teased him back by saying that unlike grown-ups, children do listen to her. She then started dreaming about her future kids, and they will keep Aliya’s baby too.

The couple then talked about proving Aman faithful and she handles it in a good way, saying that there is no love without a tincture of pain and that when that pain comes from your loved ones, it is beautiful. They then shared a heartfelt moment, and Aman promised her that no one will ever come between them.

Aliya saw the two and felt jealous, deciding to break them apart. The two then went to bed, where Roshni was about to start a pillow fight but Aman is too tired. The two then wished each other a good night and slept. In the middle of the night, Roshni woke up to see a snake in her room and got hypnotized by the snake and went to kill herself.

She was about to jump to death from a height when Khan baba pulled her back. They then realised that they can touch each other without feeling any pain. Roshni and Aman shared a moment again and they were very happy to finally being able to touch each other.

The next morning, the family decided to name the baby so Roshni decorated the house. Dadi asked her if she is really happy or is she faking it, to which she replied that she is happy about the baby. Parveen came back to the family and told them that she had gone to the doctor as she was unwell.

Tabeezi learned more about Jinns and planned to help Aman. Sara and Aman took care of Parveen and Aman almost heard that Parveen wanted the baby as she wished to sacrifice the baby.

Roshni went out and asked a group of transgenders to help her as she had helped them previously. Aliya sent a snake to keep a track of Roshni’s activities. Parveen was sad and furious as she had to powers left in her. Roshni went to talk to Baazigar, an eagle, to help her in her cause.

