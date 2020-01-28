DVBBS's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

DVBBS is a Canadian EDM duo who started their career in 2012. This DJ group consists of two brothers, Chris Chronicles & Alex Andre. When their first album came out, it was loved by the fans as it had taken influences from a range of genres which include house, electronic, dubstep and reggae. One of their best song, Tsunami, was their first track to top the charts. DVBBS have performed with DJ’s Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Showtek, Sander Van Doorn, DJ Snake and many others. They have played on the major stages of EDM festival like Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival. Here is a list of the best DVBBS songs.

Read Also| Above And Beyond's Best Tracks All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

DVBBS-TSUNAMI

This 2013 DVBBs song was made in collaboration with Borgeous and was the number one track on beat port soon after its release. Its deep house beats and the use of electronic synthesiser make it one of the best DVBBS songs. It has over 475 million views on YouTube and was produced under the banner of Spinnin’ Records.

Read Also| Vini Vici's Best Tracks That All Psytrance Music Fans Must Listen To

DVBBS - Gold Skies

This DVBBS song features Aleesia for the vocal and was made in collaboration with Sander van Doorn and Martin Garrix. This song starts with house beats and slows down for the lyrics just to reveal one of the best drops ever. This song is the perfect example of synthesiser and the bass drum to make a perfect track. This DVBBS sing has over 53 million views on YouTube and was produced under the banner of Spinnin’ Records.

Read Also| Eric Prydz's Best Tracks That All Electro-dance Music Fans Must Listen To

DVBBS-This Is Dirty

This DVBBS song is made in collaboration with MOTi. This song uses drum beats and music launchpad to create this track. It has over 3 million views on YouTube and has been released under the banner of Musical Freedom.

Read Also| Billie Eilish Reveals That She Had Suicidal Thoughts In 2018 As She Felt 'joyless'

DVBBS - LA LA LAND

This 2016 DVBBS song was made in collaborations with Shaun Frank and it features Delaney Jane for the vocals. This song takes us through a lot of emotions with its lyrics and the beats which accompany it, giving similar vibes. It has over 12 million views on YouTube.

(Image courtesy: DVBBS Instagram)