Five Things You Need To Know About 'Highest In The Room' Singer Travis Scott

The Houston-born rapper who gave the world Astroworld, Travis Scott is often seen in the limelight for the way he lives his life. May it be a moment with his ex, Kylie Jenner and his daughter Stormi or being atop for his music festival Travis Scott's personal life, as well as professional life are always under the spotlight. But there are several things about him that fans barely know. Here are 5 such things about Travis Scott that you must know about.

Things you should know about Travis Scott

Real Name of Travis Scott

We all know him as Travis Scott but he was actually born by the name Jacques Webster. His original name was inspired by his father's name. But Travis highly admires his uncle and he took his name.

In an interview with a magazine, Travis revealed that his favourite uncle's name is Travis and his uncle's nickname was Scott and that is how he got his stage name, Travis Scott. He first revealed his original name in his 2015 song Pray 4 Love. The lyrics of the song read “Let me tell the lost tale about Jacques / Let me tell you how I turned Scott”.

Musical instruments

Travis Scott comes from a family of talented musicians. It was reported that at the age of three he learned how to play the drums from his father who also was a drummer. He then also learned to play the Piano but stopped playing it as he was not getting any girls playing the piano. Other musicians in his family are his uncle who plays bass and his grandfather who performed as a jazz musician.

He is a college dropout

Very few people know that Scott was born and raised in Texas and that he attended The University of Texas at San Antonio. This is one of the highest-ranked universities in Texas and him getting a part fo the university shows his academic ability. He left college as he wanted to pursue his career in music. We can say that his bold move has paid off as he is one of the most loved rappers.

He Dated Rihanna

We all know about Kylie Jenner and Travis' love story, but very few people know about the short-lived love story of Scott and Rihanna. It was reported that the duo dated in 2015 but split in early 2016. They made their first appearance together at NYFW in September 2015. After this, they were seen together several times.

His favourite artist

Many fans seem to think that there are similarities in the music styles of Kid Cudi and Travis Scott. It is because Travis is a big fan of Kid Cudi. Scoot has also expressed this in public and has expressed that Kid Cudi’s music helped him cope up with his anxiety.

