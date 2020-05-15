'Tere Naal': Tulsi Kumar And Darshan Raval Collaborate For Soulful Track

As the country goes through the unprecedented lockdown, singers Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval hope to lift people's spirits with their brand new single titled Tere Naal. The two superb singers who have impressed fans with their voice, have collaborated for the first time. Excited about the upcoming track and her collab with Darshan, the O Saki Saki crooner shared the first look of the song on social media.

Tulsi Kumar shares the first look

Tulsi took to her Instagram page and shared the first look of the much-awaited song. Going by the first look, it seems that the song will revolve around two artists from two different cities, Mumbai and New Delhi. Tulsi also informed in the caption that this is her first recording session from home. She also wrote that this is her first video which is shot in two different cities and put together. Tulsi also informs her fans about the release date of the song which is May 18.

The song seems to be a romantic and soulful one about love and longing. From the teaser, it seems that the track is about two people in different cities who want to be together but are forced to stay apart due to circumstances beyond their control.

Composed by Darshan Raval, with lyrics by Gurpreet Saini and Gautum Sharma, Tere Naal is an expression of pure and innocent emotions, which the makers guarantee will resonate with audiences across the country. Going the extra mile, Tulsi Kumar and Darshan Raval have recorded and shot the track from their respective homes in Delhi and Mumbai, amidst lockdown.

As per media reports, while talking about the song, Tulsi reportedly said that this is the first time she has collaborated with Darshan Raval. She feels that their voices have worked together really well. She reportedly appreciated the talent of Darshan where he is an amazing hand on composition, keeping Tulsi's vocal texture and tone in mind, which is a huge plus.

