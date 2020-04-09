As Drake Shows Off His 50k Sq Ft Toronto Mansion, Here's A Look At His Whopping Net Worth

Aubrey Drake Graham is a Canadian rapper, singer, actor and is known worldwide by his middle name, Drake. He has won 4 Grammy Awards and is very popular for his rap songs. Read on to know the singer’s net worth.

The net worth of Drake

According to a media portal, Drake’s net worth is estimated at $ 150 million (approx. rupees 114 crores). Moreover, he was ranked no. 5 on Forbes list of richest rappers in the year 2019. Aged 33, he is also the youngest on the list by ten years.

Source of income

The rapper makes money by selling his records, from getting featured in various movies, song videos and collaborating with various labels and singers. Moreover, he earns through brand endorsements and attending events and concerts. Drake also co-runs October’s Very Own, which is an umbrella company for his clothing line, record label and radio station.

Drake recently gave his fans a tour of his $ 100 million mansion in Toronto through a popular magazine in which his mansion was featured. From a recording studio to a marble kitchen to a grand piano, his mansion seems to have everything. Drake has even got an NBA regulation-szied basketball court in his mansion that is spread across 50,000 sq ft.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

