Taylor Swift And Her Mother Andrea's Best Moments That Will Melt Your Hearts

Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift shares a really strong bond with her mother Andrea. In an interview, Taylor Swift stated that she never makes a decision without running it by her mother first. She even added that everyone loves their mother and that they are very important to everyone and that she is no exception. Taylor Swift’s mother was diagnosed with Brain tumour recently and she said that speaking about her mother’s illness is a very big deal for her.

Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and it has recently been revealed that she is battling with a brain tumour. According to reports, Taylor Swift’s fans can know more about her personal life and her mother's battle with the illness in a Netflix documentary film titled Miss Americana. The new documentary will talk about the family’s struggle with the situation at length. However, Taylor Swift’s mother has shared some really memorable moments with her daughter over the years. Check out some of the most memorable moments shared by Taylor Swift and her mother.

Taylor Swift’s mother was a part of her Fearless tour

Taylor Swift’s mother was a part of her Journey to fearless tour. While sharing a glimpse of the behind the scenes, her mother spoke about how she enjoyed being a part of the tour. In the video, her mother is seen advising the team about some of the dance steps and also being a constant cheerleader for Taylor Swift. The video begins with Taylor as a toddler and slowly transforms into her journey from a child to a twenty-year-old music artist. Taylor Swift in the video stated that her mother has always been best friends.

Taylor Swift’s mother presents an award

In 2015, Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea presented her an award at the ACMs. She presented Taylor Swift with the Milestone Award and was heard giving a heart-warming speech. Taylor Swift’s mother spoke about how Taylor drew her inspirations from her day to day life and how. She even spoke about how a messy-haired girl who grew on a farm became a pop sensation purely on the basis of her talent. Taylor Swift’s mother did not only manage to get tears in the eyes of the audience but also received a standing ovation and thunderous applause from the audience.

Taylor Swift’s mother leaks a video

Last year, Taylor Swift had a laser eye surgery and her mother drove her to the doctors. However, her mother also videotaped her being loopy after the surgery and even shared the video with Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In the hilarious video, Taylor Swift is seen being sad about picking the banana wrong and even crying because of it. The hilarious video was a complete surprise to Taylor Swift, who did not know that the video even existed.

