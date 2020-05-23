Taylor Swift’s Fun BTS Moments From 'Blank Space' Music Video: Watch

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singer-songwriters in the world. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. At age 14, Taylor Swift became the youngest artist signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house and, at age 15, she signed her first record deal. Having sold more than 50 million albums and 150 million singles globally, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists of all time. Her accolades include 10 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, and six Guinness world records, and she is the most-awarded act and woman at the American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards, having won 29 and 23 times, respectively.

In 2014, Taylor Swift recorded the song, Blank Space, for her fifth studio album 1989. Within three weeks, Blank Space reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. Here are Taylor Swifts best BTS moments from the Blank Space music video. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Has More Than One Reference In Taylor Swift's 'The Man'; Read Here

Taylor Swift’s best BTS moments from the Blank Space music video

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Moments With Fellow Pop Stars

In this BTS video of Taylor Swift from the sets of Blank Space music video, she is seen enjoying herself to the fullest. Blank Space’s music video is directed by Joseph Kahn. The video was shot over three days at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The song received its first televised performance at the 2014 American Music Awards. Blank Space received nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. As of July 2018, Blank Space is certified as 8× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, for moving over eight million units in the country.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Reveals She Enjoys Cooking With A Glass Of Wine By The Side During Quarantine

Taylor Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback have written Blank Space. It is an electropop song, with lyrics based on a satire aiming towards the media’s perception of Taylor and her relationships. The song has received universal acclaim from critics. It has also been included in numerous year-end critics' lists. The song has also topped charts in Canada, South Africa, Australia and Scotland. It also placed in the top 10 in numerous countries, such as Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Spain, and the United Kingdom. It is one of the best-selling singles of Taylor Swift of all time.

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Abigail Anderson's Best Moments Are True BFF Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.