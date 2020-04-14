Taylor Swift And Lorde's Most Memorable Moments You Must Check Out

Taylor Swift and Lorde's friendship is widely popular among fans. Their Instagram handles further display their bond. Here are some of the best moments of Taylor Swift and the popular New Zealand singer, Lorde.

According to reports, Taylor and Lorde haven't been spotted hanging out with each other for over a year now. However, their friendship made headlines when Lorde used to talk about Taylor being a good supporter during all the ups and downs in her life. Taylor and Lorde have had some of the most memorable moments on red carpets. Here is one of the best moment of the two singers:

Taylor and Lorde's friendship journey over the years

Lorde has often been a part of Taylor's Swift's Instagram. The two BFFs spend their time together at the beach of Malibu, California in 2014. On a picture-perfect day, the two pop-stars opted for similar ensembles. Swift captioned the memorable moments by simply captioning, ''Bare feet in the sand on a Saturday''.

Always the one excited to celebrate special occasions and birthday parties, Taylor Swift had posted this snap on the occasion of New Zealander's 18th birthday in the year 2014. The two can be seen shipping on some juicy summer drink. Check out the picture:

Lorde made a very special tour and visited Swift's show in 2015. She performed at the show and fans went gaga over her special appearance. Check out:

Taylor Swift and Lorde spent some time alongside a pool in the year 2016. The picture is reportedly from their Coachella tours in 2016. Jack Antonoff simply sums up the picture.

