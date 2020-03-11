Taylor Swift Bags Top Spot On Google's 2020 List For Most Searched Women In Music

Google recently decided to share its data surrounding the most looked-up women on the internet. The move came on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8. According to a news report, Google's 2020 list was the search engine's way to honour women. According to the data, Taylor Swift topped Google's 2020 list for most searched women in music 2020.

While Taylor Swift topped the music category, tennis player, Serena Williams was the most searched female athlete. Actor and comedian Awkwafina topped the list in the comedy category. Popular novelist Toni Morrison was on Google's 2020 list for most-searched-for female authors.

Meanwhile, it seems like the last decade was the year of women empowerment. According to the data on Google's 2020 list, searches for 'songs about girl power' have reached an all-time high in America. The queries about 'women's empowerment' have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.

Taylor Swift recently dropped her documentary on Netflix, titled Miss Americana. Directed by Lana Wilson, the documentary hit select theatres and was released on Netflix on January 31, 2020. The singer was highly appreciated for revealing intimate details of her life while also showcasing backstage and concert footage in the documentary.

Taylor Swift is popularly known to write songs inspired by her personal life experiences. At the age of 14, the pop star became the youngest artist signed by Sony Music publishing house and singed her first record deal at 15. Taylor Swift has won over 10 Grammys, 29 American Music Awards, 23 Billboard Music Awards, and has about six Guinness World Records.

