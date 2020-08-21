Taylor Swift's Top 5 Covers That Blew The Audience Away; Watch Them Here

Taylor Swift is no stranger to people performing her songs as covers. Apart from fans many celebrities have also performed Taylor Swift’s songs at their concerts and certain events. But this Blank Space singer also knows how to return the favour and slay while performing songs sung by other artists. These covers have gone on to become some most beloved moments by fans.

5 times when Taylor Swift covered other artists

1. 'Cry Me A River' by Justin Timberlake

Taylor Swift has always been vocal about her crush for Justin Timberlake. But Taylor Swift took this crush a step further when she performed his iconic song Cry Me A River. This JT song is particularly difficult due to its high notes and very few singers apart from Timberlake have been able to nail it. Taylor Swift is definitely one of those singers. Watch it here.

2. Cowboy Take Me Away by Dixie Chicks

Taylor Swift has always been vocal about her love for the singing trio Dixie Chicks, who are now known as The Chicks. Apart from Taylor, her mother Andrea Swift is also a fan of the band. Way before Taylor Swift sung with the band in her album Lover, she performed their hit track Cowboy Take Me Away during one of her concerts.

3. Jenny From The Block by Taylor Swift & Jennifer Lopez

Taylor Swift loves to surprise her fans with her various guests on tour. No wonder she chose to fulfill many audience members’ middle school dreams when she invited J.Lo to perform her iconic track Jenny From The Block. This cover is one of the most loved covers amongst Swifties. Watch it here.

4. Who Says by Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift often surprises her fans with guest performances on tour. The Blank Space singer surprised all and invited her best friend and singer Selena Gomez on tour. Both the chart-topping singers delivered an epic performance of Selena’s track Who Says.

5. Summer of ’69 – Bryan Adams

Taylor Swift surprised many of her fans when she performed the stripped-down version of Bryan Adams’ song Summer of ’69. This rendition had the entire crowd swooning. Years later, during the 1989 World Tour, Taylor Swift performed this song again with Bryan Adams himself. Watch Taylor Swift’s stripped-down version of Summer of ’69 here.

