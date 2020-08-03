Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Album Bags No.1 Spot On Billboard 200 Album Chart

Taylor Swift is back in 2020 to rule all the music charts. Taylor’s eight studio album folklore has debuted on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart. Folklore is considered to be one of the most successful albums of 2020 after Taylor’s seventh studio album Lover that released in 2019.

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful pop artists of this decade. This singer/songwriter successfully transitioned herself from a country babe to a pop queen in a decade and since then has been ruling music charts across the globe. Now, Taylor Swift is back again to rule the Billboard 200 album chart.

Taylor Swift’s eighth studio album folklore has debuted on the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 album. According to Billboard, this is Taylor’s seventh studio album to land the coveted spot on this album chart. The Cardigan singer bagged this spot in 2020 after her 2019 released album Lover achieved the same feat.

According to Nielsen Music/ MRC Data, folklore sold 846,000 albums in the U.S. in its debut week. This is the largest debut week album sale in 2020 since Taylor Swift’s last album Lover. Lover sold 867,000 units in 2019 and debuted on the No. 1 spot. Moreover, Taylor Swift has been ruling this spot for the last four years.

According to Neilsen Music’s other report, the three biggest weeks for an album have all been racked by Taylor Swift. Taylor first bagged this title with her album Reputation, then Lover, and now folklore. Taylor Swift’s 2017 album Reputation sold 1.24 million units according to a December 2, 2017- dated chart.

Taylor Swift surprised her fans and music lovers across the globe when she announced folklore. Along with the album announcement, Taylor Swift also dropped the music video of her single Cardigan. The Cardigan music video was quick to start the trend of sporting the now-famous cardigan on social media.

Moving on, Taylor Swift’s seventh album feat ties her with Janet Jackson. Ahead of Taylor Swift, Madonna holds the second spot with nine albums, and Barbra Streisand is still dominating the first spot with 11 No.1 albums. But the British Boyband The Beatles still hold the records for most No.1 albums with their 19 albums.

