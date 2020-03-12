The Debate
Taylor Swift Stunned Her Fans In These Outfits During The Reputation Tour; See Pics

Music

Taylor Swift has been on several tours over the years. During her Reputation tour, Taylor dazzled the night away in several shimmery and grungy outfits.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists on the planet. Over the years, the Blank Space singer has been on multiple tours and given several award show performances. These stadium tours have always served some of her most iconic looks. So take a look at some of Taylor Swift’s most iconic looks from the Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taylor Swift’s iconic looks from the Reputation tour

Taylor and Camila in Miami

She is known to invite some of the most famous musical guests during her show. During one of the concerts in Miami in the Reputation tour, Taylor Swift dazzled in a violet-pink leotard. She danced the night away with singers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX and stole the limelight in her outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read | Taylor Swift's Best Surprise Guests On The 'Reputation Stadium Tour'

Black Space singer chose a rainbow

Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, and Charli XCX enthralled the audience in Manchester with their performance. Taylor chose to don a rainbow sequined leotard for this concert during the Reputation tour. The Blank Space singer completed this look with her black boots. Take a look at this stunning outfit here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Singing in the rain

Many of the concerts in the Reputation tour witnessed heavy rains. This could have turned out to be a bummer for the Reputation tour but Taylor Swift turned the tables and delivered some of her best vocals and aesthetic performances during these concerts. Take a look at this blue leotard and Taylor’s shimmery jacket, doesn’t she look like a complete rockstar?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read | Taylor Swift Has Set Some Major #hairgoals With These Red Carpet Hairdos, See Pics

Singing with Selena

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best pals for ages. So, the Blank Space singer put her best foot forward when she performed alongside Selena in the Reputation tour. She sported a snake-print leotard and black boots along with a shimmery jacket. Both the singers were not only serving #bffgoals but #ootngoals as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Also read | Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Fan Interactions, Including 1989 Secret Sessions

Also read | Taylor Swift Left Her Fans Speechless With Her New Avatars In These Music Videos

 

 

First Published:
