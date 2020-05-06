Taylor Swift's Best Moments From 'I Knew You Were Trouble'; Check Out

Taylor Swift is widely considered to be among the most popular singer-songwriters in the industry. She has bagged several accolades and awards over the years. Each song of hers, throughout her career, has been quite catchy, and the lyrics, in particular, are very memorable, often garnering praise from critics. Swift's I Knew You Were Trouble is one song that is near and dear to her fans for many reasons. With all that said now, here are some of the best moments of Taylor Swift from I Knew You Were Trouble music video. Read on to know more details about the story:

Taylor Swift's best moments from I Knew You Were Trouble

The music video starts with Taylor Swift not singing but speaking a few lines. Taylor Swift speaks in a very low-key tone and confessional voice-over. Fans loved the way the country-pop-artists kickstarted the music video. The confessional-voice over is very relatable and fans found that to be very connecting.

The flashbacks shown in the music video of I Knew You Were Trouble is one of the biggest highlights of the music video. The flashbacks in the music video feature Taylor Swift engaging in several stunts. The singer proved not only her singing skills through the music video but also displayed some stunt skills.

There is yet another memorable moment of Taylor Swift in the music video I Knew You Were Trouble. The music video also features her small bathroom where the singer can be seen gazing at herself in the mirror in the bathroom. Fans love the way Taylor Swift has enacted the scene of self-reflection in the music video.

