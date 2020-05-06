Taylor Swift And Niall Horan's Most Unmissable Moments; Take A Look

Taylor Swift and Niall Horan’s friendship is one of the most famous in the industry. The duo does not miss out on a single opportunity to appreciate each other’s work. When Swift released her Lover album in 2019, Horan supported her launch and applauded it. He also revealed his favourite song off the album to be the title track. Months later, Niall Horan covered the song with Fletcher and received Taylor Swift’s nod. We have compiled some of the duo’s best moments which are unmissable.

Here are Taylor Swift and Niall Horan’s top unmissable moments

1. Taylor Swift is 'one the greatest songwriters of her generation'

Niall Horan discussed various topics with Zane Lowe via FaceTime on Apple Music, the previous month. Particularly, he shouted out Taylor Swift and called her ‘one of the greatest songwriters of her generation’. Horan added, sometimes he would sit, play chords, and think what would Swift do then and which chord would she choose. He revealed that he sent her an email stating the same on her birthday.

Niall Horan named Taylor Swift as "One of the Greatest Songwriters of Her Generation". pic.twitter.com/VvL4dciF5T — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 9, 2020

2. Niall Horan called Taylor Swift’s Lover "classic"

Niall Horan does not step away from supporting his fellow pop singer. The previous year, he took to Instagram and shared a story praising her title track from her album Lover. He called the song "classic" in his story. Taylor Swift reposted his comment and thanked him for his kind words.

Niall Horan listening to Taylor Swift's #Lover via Instagram Story.



"Having classic songs around like "Lover" is sooooo important. These are the ones that will last the test of time." pic.twitter.com/DGpFQiYxwk — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia13) August 27, 2019

Also read: Did Taylor Swift Drop An Easter Egg About Something Major Coming Up On May 8?

Also read: Taylor Swift Thanks A Nurse With A Heartfelt Handwritten Note On Her Birthday; See Here

3. Niall Horan released a cover of Lover and received Swift’s approval

Former One Direction member released a cover of Lover on Spotify. He collaborated with Fletcher for a different version of the song, which amped up the energy. While the song starts slow, the things boost up midway as the guitar and drums grow louder. After the song dropped online, Swift posted about the same on her Instagram story and called it stunning. Horan, who could not get enough of the song, re-posted her praise on his story and expressed how glad he was that she loved it.

Also read: Taylor Swift Reveals She Enjoys Cooking With A Glass Of Wine By The Side During Quarantine

Also read: Taylor Swift And Abigail Anderson's Best Moments Are True BFF Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.