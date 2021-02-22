Taylor Swift Grades Jimmy Butler's Locker Room '22' Dance A 13/10 On Twitter

For those who know, Jimmy Butler has always been a huge Taylor Swift fan. The Miami Heat star has often sung her songs, most recently even dancing to them. While Butler grooved to her songs, Swift apparently noticed the video, going ahead and grading the NBA icon.

Also read | Taylor Swift's fans speculate title tracks of new Songs on ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)'

Taylor Swift Twitter: American singer grades Jimmy Butler's song

"Y'all need to stay off my Instagram..."@JimmyButler joined TNT & @DwyaneWade did a deep dive into some of his old posts 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2WovhiBJeZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2021

Recently, while on NBA on TNT, Butler's old 2014 video of dancing to a Taylor Swift song in the locker room was played. Butler is seen dancing with socks on and no shirt, only to get hyped up during a favourite part of his. Fans loved the moves, and apparently so did Swift.

13/10 😺 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 19, 2021

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal also judged Butler. The former Heat star gave Butler a nine. Swift, who discovered the video a couple of days later, was apparently impressed and gave him 13 out of 10. The 31-year-old singer and songwriter considers the number special and was also born on December 13.

Wade's nine was also a clear reference to last year's NBA All-Star Dunk contest, where Aaron Gordon lost after receiving one point less.

Also read | Taylor Swift reveals how her boyfriend Joe Alwyn encouraged her to speak about politics

Fans react to Jimmy Butler dancing to Taylor Swift

Wade: I give that a 9..

Jimmy: "Yeahh...you would!!" 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oHm7i50mtY — Arvind ThirumalaiSamy (@AIR_WIN7) February 17, 2021

Dwayne Wade made “ill give it a 9” a running joke and I can’t help but think of the pain and misery Aaron Gordon must feel when he hears or sees that joke hate ya see it — 24 (@JayCapers24) February 17, 2021

This is why @DwyaneWade is the baby baby 🐐 his sense of humor is second to none damn those Heat teams were fun as hell — HabteSabroso (@habte_sabroso) February 17, 2021

Jimmy Butler dancing to Taylor Swift’s 22 in the Chicago days... those were simpler times — JP (@jpresshot) February 17, 2021

this is too funny! we love a man who can embrace their inner @taylorswift13 fan 😉 — chels 🤩 (@pinkgoodman) February 19, 2021

Back in 2015, when Butler was with the Chicago Bulls, his teammates had spoken against him playing Swift's songs. Butler had admitted to playing her songs during warmups, which his teammates did not like.

Also read | Jimmy Butler exclaims "Sc*** Dwyane Wade!" after getting "Tired" of constant comparisons

“I get my own playlist in warmups sometimes,” Butler said while speaking to ProBasketballTalk.com’s Kurt Helin. "My teammates don’t like it very much because it’s country music, but they get over it". He had spoken about liking Taylor Swift, admitting that her music is catchy.

Also read | Heat star Jimmy Butler offered Bam Adebayo stake worth $2.5M in his coffee business

(Image credits: Taylor Swift, Jimmy Butler Instagram)