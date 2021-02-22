Last Updated:

Taylor Swift Grades Jimmy Butler's Locker Room '22' Dance A 13/10 On Twitter

After NBA on TNT played a 2014 video of Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler dancing to Taylor Swift, the singer and songwriter herself reacted on Twitter.

For those who know, Jimmy Butler has always been a huge Taylor Swift fan. The Miami Heat star has often sung her songs, most recently even dancing to them. While Butler grooved to her songs, Swift apparently noticed the video, going ahead and grading the NBA icon. 

Taylor Swift Twitter: American singer grades Jimmy Butler's song

Recently, while on NBA on TNT, Butler's old 2014 video of dancing to a Taylor Swift song in the locker room was played. Butler is seen dancing with socks on and no shirt, only to get hyped up during a favourite part of his. Fans loved the moves, and apparently so did Swift.

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal also judged Butler. The former Heat star gave Butler a nine. Swift, who discovered the video a couple of days later, was apparently impressed and gave him 13 out of 10. The 31-year-old singer and songwriter considers the number special and was also born on December 13. 

Wade's nine was also a clear reference to last year's NBA All-Star Dunk contest, where Aaron Gordon lost after receiving one point less.

Fans react to Jimmy Butler dancing to Taylor Swift

Back in 2015, when Butler was with the Chicago Bulls, his teammates had spoken against him playing Swift's songs. Butler had admitted to playing her songs during warmups, which his teammates did not like. 

“I get my own playlist in warmups sometimes,” Butler said while speaking to ProBasketballTalk.com’s Kurt Helin. "My teammates don’t like it very much because it’s country music, but they get over it". He had spoken about liking Taylor Swift, admitting that her music is catchy. 

