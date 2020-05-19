Taylor Swift Memes Created By Fans That Will Make You ROFL; Check Them Out

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful artists today. Her fandom does not leave a stone unturned when it comes to supporting her. Apart from ruling the last decade, Taylor Swift has also managed to create a bond with her fans. Her fans often take to the internet to post funny jokes or memes of Taylor using her pictures. Take a look at some funny, relatable memes featuring Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift memes that will make you ROFL

1. Meredith is a mood

Taylor Swift’s cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button all have a separate fan base just like Taylor. So no wonder fans make them part of these memes as well. But this time, Taylor Swift was the one who chose to troll her cat, Meredith. Take a look at Taylor’s tweet here.

Captain Olivia Benson off duty like - pic.twitter.com/JJ5ff8syMU — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 23, 2020

2. Taylor vs me

Taylor Swift has delivered several iconic performances in her decade long career. So no wonder fans try to recreate but some signature moments from Taylor’s concert. But things can always go south while recreating them. Here is a perfect example to sum this statement up.

3. Swifties and their fan theories

Taylor Swift’s fans, also known as Swifites, consist of one of the biggest fandoms in pop culture. The two have perfect coordination when it comes to releasing new music and solving Easter Eggs. So every time Taylor Swift posts anything fans are quick to decode the message behind this post.

4. Taylor is so relatable

Who says Taylor Swift cannot be relatable? Swifties have an answer to this question. This Taylor Swift picture dressed as a cat is funny, cute, and relatable at the same time. Take a look at this funny meme here.

5. Like mother like daughter

Taylor Swift and her cats are inseparable. No wonder Swift makes sure that her cats make subtle cameos in our music videos and Easter Eggs. But this mother-daughter/son relationship does not stop here. Swifties have created several memes about Taylor Swift and her cats. Here is one of the best memes out there. Take a look.

6. Taylor Swift is a mood

We all have witnessed several memorable moments with our parents. Many such moments have been summed up on the internet with the help of memes. So when everybody is taking part in the meme world how will Swifties leave their favourite artist behind? This picture of Taylor Swift explains many situations you face while living with your parents. Take a look.

