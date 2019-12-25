Songs Written By Taylor Swift For Other Artists That You Must Listen To

Taylor Swift has written numerous songs in her career. The Shake It Off, Lover, You need to calm down, Blank Space, I Knew You Were Trouble, and Look What You Made Me Do star penned songs for some of her girl gang buddies, country artists and some pop artists as well. The ME star recently celebrated her 30th birthday and received best wishes from her best buddies Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner along with her Swifties fandom. Take a look at the songs you didn't know were written by Taylor Swift.

Better Man - Little Big Town

Better Man is a song by the American country band called Little Big Town that was released in 2016. The song became a massive hit and ended up receiving many accolades. Better Man won the Song of the Year and the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the country band. The song also received nominations for Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year at the 2017 CMA Awards, Best Country Song for Swift at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Best Day of Your Life - Kellie Pickler

Best Day of Your Life is written by Taylor Swift for the country artist Kellie Pickler. We can also hear Taylor's voice as the background vocals of the song as well. The song reached number 9 at Billboard Hot Country Songs list and also received certified platinum by RIAA selling 1 million units in the US as of June 2010. The song released in 2009 tells about how Kellie is wishing here ex-boyfriend to have a good life with her new girlfriend.

You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home - Miley Cyrus

You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home is one of the best Hanna Montana songs featuring Miley Cyrus. The song was penned by Cyrus's buddy Taylor Swift and American singer Martin Johnson. The song was featured in the Hanna Montana movie in 2009. The track is all about being grounded and being close to one's roots.

This Is What You Came For - DJ Calvin Harris

This Is What You Came For is one of the hyped songs of DJ Calvin Harris with vocals from Rihanna as well. The song was penned by Harris and Taylor Swift. Swift and Harris were dating at the time and co-wrote this song together. Taylor was even credited with the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg initially for the song. The Calvin Harris single debuted at number 2 on UK singles chart and at number 3 on US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.

