Taylor Swift Drops Re-recorded Version Of 'Love Story', Dedicates Lyric Video To Swifties

Taylor Swift recently announced that she will be releasing the re-recorded version of her 2008 album 'Fearless'. The singer took to her Instagram to announce the release of her first song from the album, 'Love Story Taylor's version'. Her fans have been surprised since the announcement of 'Fearless' by Taylor Swift. Check out the first song of the album.

Also Read: Taylor Swift announces release date for re-recorded 'Fearless' album in a hidden message

Love Story Taylor's version

In the post shared by the singer, she is seen sitting in front of her piano while flipping her hair. She is wearing a purple sparkly dress and it appears to be a snap from one of her tours. Check it out.

The song premiered on YouTube, an hour ago and it has around 400k views and 245k likes. The new song has an addition of different chords than the original one and her recent voice. The lyrical video has snaps of young Taylor and from the moments she met her fans. The video ends with Taylor Swift making a heart with her hands and on the side, it says, 'With love to all my fans'. Check out the first song of the album Fearless by Taylor Swift.

Also Read: Fan art featuring Taylor Swift as superhero Dazzler from X-Men goes viral; fans react

Taylor Swift - 'Fearless' Taylor's version

The 31-year-old singer earlier made an announcement where she said that she will be re-recording her 2008 album 'Fearless'. In the post, she added that she will release 26 songs which will also include new 6 songs that have never been released before. The original album's standard edition has 13 songs and was released on November 11, 2008. Check out the post.

Also Read: Taylor Swift feels ‘content’ and a ‘weird serenity’ after release of 'Evermore' release

The re-recording of old songs is taking place because Taylor Swift's entire Big Machine Label Group catalogue was sold. It happened without her knowledge and permission and it was sold to Scooter Braun in 2019. The sold catalogue had Taylor's album from the year 2006-2014 which include Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), and 1989 (2014). In July 2020, the singer released an album titled 'Folklore' without prior notice to her fans. It included songs like Cardigan, The 1, Seven, This is Me trying and many more. Six months later, Taylor surprised her fans again with another album, 'Evermore'. The album was an extended collaboration with Swift's 'Folklore' co-producer Aaron Dessner.

Also Read: Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' comes out as No. 1 album of 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.