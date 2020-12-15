Taylor Swift Feels ‘content’ And A ‘weird Serenity’ After Release Of 'Evermore' Release

Singer Taylor Swift recently opened up about how she's feeling after the release of Evermore. She had a conversation with Zane Lowe on December 15, 2020, for an exclusive artist special after achieving Apple Music’s Songwriter of the Year. The star revealed how she felt oddly ‘content’ with her ninth studio album. Here is everything you need to know about what Taylor Swift said in the recent interview. Check out:

Taylor Swift feels ‘content’ and a ‘weird serenity’ after Evermore release

In an interview on the Apple Music Awards 2020, Taylor Swift described her feelings, saying how she was in a state of exhaustion but relief and very proud. The Grammy award winner attempted to explain her emotions on the release of 'Evermore'. According to a report by The News, Swift admitted that Evermore album granted her a kind of closure, that she had never experienced with Folklore. The singer expressed feeling proud and elated, but still wanted to keep going. She described not feeling finished with this. Watch the video below for Taylor Swift’s new album:

Moreover, Taylor Swift agreed that everyone, including her collaborators, felt the same way, so they just decided to keep moving. However, with her Evermore album, she had a sort of ‘quiet conclusion’ and a ‘weird serenity’. She described the experience which seemed they did what they set out to do, and were proud of the same.

Also read: Taylor Swift Talks About Her High-profile Celeb Controversies; Says 'was Totally Broken'

Also read: Friends Cast Had A Mini Reunion At Emmys 2020 With Jason Bateman Making A Cameo Appearance

In the interview, the singer expressed how differently she felt that day, in comparison to the time she released Folklore. Speaking about the same, she said after Folklore, Erin, and she was going to keep writing music. Swift also spoke about not knowing who did the album belong. The singer said that they kept writing, thinking they were going to do some Big Red Machine stuff. However, she spoke that the things they ended up penning sounded like a continuation of her previous album, Folklore.

Also read: Taylor Swift Reveals What Made Her Work With Brendon Urie In 'Me!'

Also read: 'Friends' Reunion Trailer: Fan-made Videos That Left Viewers Thinking Of Them To Be Real

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.