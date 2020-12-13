Taylor Swift Reveals What Made Her Work With Brendon Urie In 'Me!'

Taylor Swift is currently enjoying the success of her latest album release, Evermore. In 2019, the singer had released her popular pop single song, Me!. The song also features American singer, Brendon Urie as Taylor Swift's lover. In an old conversation with The Independent, the artist talked about her co-singer and revealed what made her work with Brendon Urie. Read ahead for more details.

Taylor on working with Brendon Urie

Talking further about Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift told The Independent that the singer has endless energy. She also added that Urie is a creative artist. The singer shared that Urie desires to evolve every time he makes something new. She further added that no one ever in the music industry has said anything bad about the star.

Swift said people in the industry have always known Brendon as the nicest and loveliest person. The Blank Space singer shared that the Dont Threaten Me With A Good Time singer has got so many great qualities. She also humorously said that it's almost obnoxious.

More about 'Me!'

Me! was a massive hit. The song was released on April 26, 2019. Taylor Swift's pop song ranked on number 100 on the US Billboard Hot 100. After a week of the song's release, the song hit massive popularity and became number two on US Billboard Hot 100. This song was one of the best and record-breaking Taylor Swift's songs. It broke the record for the biggest single-week jump in the chart's history. Me! also broke four Amazon Music records.

According to The Paw Print, the song hit lots of controversies for its music video. It was criticised for several points. For instance, the song was called "no so original". It was also called childish and too simple. However, the song's stunning visuals and a delightful change from Taylor's reputation era gained immense praises. The music video was directed by Swift and Dave Meyers. It won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Visual Effects and MTV Europe Music Award for Best Video. Check out Me!'s music video below.

