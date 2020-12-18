Taylor Swift Moved 'evermore's' Release To Avoid Conflicting With Paul McCartney's Album?

Paul McCartney recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and he revealed that his recent Rolling Stones' cover partner Taylor Swift moved her newly-released album evermore's release date to avoid competing with his new album. On December 16, 2020, McCartney was interviewed by Howard Stern ahead of the release of his much-awaited album titled McCartney III. During his interaction with the talk-show host, the former co-lead vocalist of The Beatles expressed saying musicians "do keep out of each other’s way".

Also Read | Taylor Swift Releases Fourth Version Of Willow, Fans Wonder 'if She Is Upto Something'

McCartney knew the release date of Taylor Swift's new album

Veteran songster Paul McCartney's new album McCartney III was dropped today, on December 18, 2020. For the unversed, the highly-anticipated solo album is the third instalment of a musical trilogy that started back in 1970 with the first solo album titled McCartney, which was followed by McCartney II in 1980.

However, did you know that pop star Taylor Swift co-ordinated with the 78-year-old to shift the release of folklore's sister album evermore because the former didn't want her album to conflict with McCartney's album?

Also Read | Taylor Swift Reacts To 'The Office' Actor Rainn Wilson's Remark That He Doesn't Know Her

During his interview with Howard Stern on his talk show, A Day in the Life crooner revealed that Taylor made the considerate decision of moving the release date of her ninth studio album evermore so that it would not conflict with McCartney's upcoming album. He said, "I did the Rolling Stone cover with Taylor Swift, and she just emailed me recently, and she said, 'I wasn't telling anyone, but I've got another album'."

McCartney continued, "And she said, 'So I was going to put it out my birthday', which I think was on the 10th. And then she said, 'But I found out you were going to put out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th'."

He added, "And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th". The 18-time Grammy award-winning singer concluded saying, "So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do." Check out Paul McCartney's interview video with Stern below:

Also Read | Taylor Swift Reveals The Reason Behind The Name 'William Bowery' Credited In Her Albums

Thus, Taylor Swift's evermore release date was finalised to be December 11, 2020, after she announced the album a day prior to the release. On the other hand, McCartney III release date was stuck to December 18 and the full album has been released by the singer today on various music streaming platforms. Check out his full album on Spotify below:

Also Read | Taylor Swift Clears Air About 'Woodvale' On Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.