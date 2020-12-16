Taylor Swift Releases Fourth Version Of Willow, Fans Wonder 'if She Is Upto Something'

Taylor Swift has amassed a huge fan following because of her music and songs. Recently, she has dropped her ninth studio album Evermore which is already making waves on social media. Ever since the release of the forest song from her album Willow, she has been dropping a remix version of the same song every day. Her fans have begun to wonder if she is planning to reveal something huge. Read ahead to know more.

Taylor Swift’s Willow song

The first song Willow from Taylor Swift’s latest studio album Evermore is being widely loved by the fans. The original video of the song has been released on December 11, 2020. The Love Story singer has been dropping remixes of the Willow song every day for five days. This has led to her fans speculating whether or not she is planning to make a big revelation on or around Christmas Day. Four of Willow versions shave been released so far by the singer.

She dropped another of the Willow versions on December 16 which is titled as the ‘moonlit witch version’. The song has over 318K views on YouTube already. One of her fans also has commented on the song saying that if Taylor continues to release 13 more, the last one would fall on Christmas day. They even went on to ask whether will she reveal something bigger on that day. See their reactions here:

Taylor Swift’s Evermore album has 15 songs in it originally. She has added two bonus tracks as well. Taylor Swift. Haim, The National and Bon Iver have also featured in the songs. See the tracklist here:

Willow

Champagne Problem

Gold Rush

‘Tis The Damn Season

Tolerate It

No Body, No Crime (feat Haim)

Happiness

Dorothea

Coney Island (feat The National)

Ivy

Cowboy Like Me

Long Story Short

Marjorie

Closure

Evermore (Bon Iver)

Bonus tracks-

Right Where You Left Me

Its Time To Go

All of the songs have been widely loved by the audiences. Some of the other Taylor Swift’s popular songs are Blank Space which has 2.6 billion views on YouTube, You Belong With Me has 1.2 billion views on YouTube and Shake It Off has 2.9 billion views on YouTube. She has also revived several awards for her contribution to the field of music.

