Taylor Swift Proves Her Lyrical Prowess Through Her Breakup Songs, Here's Proof

Taylor Swift is considered to be one of the most influential artists in the music industry. The country-turned-pop singer has delivered several chart-topping hits. But Taylor Swift has gained a reputation for herself for writing tell-all songs about her relationships and also writing some of the most lyrically powerful breakup songs. So take a look at some of Taylor Swift’s best breakup songs to date.

Taylor Swift’s best breakup songs

1. All Too Well

You call me up again just to break me like a promise/ so casually cruel in the name of being honest

All Too Well is considered to be one of Taylor’s best breakup songs by her fans. According to several reports, All Too Well is a song Taylor wrote after her breakup with actor Jake Gyllenhaal. This track from the Red album stole the show when Taylor Swift performed this song at the Grammys 2014.

2. Dear John

But I took your matches before fire could catch me/ so don't look now, I'm shining like fireworks over your sad empty town

This song written by Taylor Swift talked about her relationship with singer John Mayer. Although the song is considered to be a breakup song, it seemed like a diss track against the country singer to many fans.

3. Style

I say “I’ve heard that you’ve been out and about with some other girl, some other girl”/He says “What you’ve heard is true but I/Can’t stop thinking about you” and I/ I said “I’ve been there too a few times”

Taylor Swift’s songs, as mentioned earlier, are known for their powerful lyrics. So it comes as no surprise that Taylor Swift’s breakup song about Harry Styles will have several hard-hitting lyrics. These particular lyrics from the song talk about how her then rumoured boyfriend Harry Styles cheated on Taylor while the singers were dating each other.

4. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I'm really gonna miss you picking fights, and me falling for it screaming that I'm right/ And you would hide away and find your peace of mind with some indie record that's much cooler than mine

Taylor Swift’s songs from the Red album were all about going through a breakup and then beginning again. This song from the Red album depicts the breakup and patchup cycle in the best way possible. The song is considered to be one of the best songs from the album and in Taylor’s discography as well.

