Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Sells 1 Million Copies In United States, First In 2020

Iconic American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has set another record with her Folklore album as it becomes the first to sell a million copies in the year 2020. The album is also back on top of the Billboard 200 chart, for the eighth non-consecutive week. Read on for more details about the Folklore album.

Taylor Swift’s Folklore sells a million copies

As per Billboard reports, the album has sold another 57,000 copies in the United States in the tracking week that ended on October 22, 2020. Folklore’s total album sales have crossed 1 million to 1.038 million and it has thus become the first album to sell a million copies in the ongoing year. Folklore is also the first album released in 2020 that has sold a million copies. The album released on July 24 and made its entry at the very top of the Billboard chart dated August 8.

Swift’s previous album Lover that released on August 23, 2019, was also the only album to sell a million copies in 2019. It sold over 1.09 million copies last year and has sold 1.22 million copies as per the latest reports, making Folklore and Lover the only albums released in 2019 and 2020 that sold a million copies in the States. According to Billboard, Folklore is Swift's ninth album to sell at least a million copies in the US. The 9 include all eight of her studio albums and her Christmas release The Taylor Swift Holiday Special.

More about Folklore Album

Taylor Swift’s Folklore album is her eighth studio album to reach the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 charts. According to Nielsen Music and MRC Data, folklore’s debut week sales were the largest number of sales by an album in the debut week for the year 2020. Taylor has to her name the three biggest debut week sales for 3 of her albums, Reputation, Lover, and folklore. Reputation had sold over 1.24 million units as per the chart on December 2, 2017.

