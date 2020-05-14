Taylor Swift's Most Romantic Lyrics That You Must Check Out

Every time Taylor Swift releases her album, fans go gaga over it and it bags the top spots in no time. From going all out with the promotional techniques to staying completely mum about it, Taylor has done it all. But most of all, the singer lets her music speak for itself.

Taylor Swift is known to draw inspiration from her partners when she writes a song. The singer is always honest about her feelings and that is why the lyrics of her songs are totally relatable to the fans. Take a look at some of her lyrics that totally manage to make people blush.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics that had people gushing over their partners

Sparks Fly

"I'm captivated by you, baby, like a firework show"

Sparks Fly was released as a part of Taylor Swift’s third studio album, Speak Now. The song peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. The verse is self-explanatory and sounds a little cheesy but is still one of the most adored parts of the song.

Everything Has Changed

“Cause all I know is we said hello And your eyes look like coming home”

Everything Has Changed is one of the songs from Swift’s 2012 album Red. She collaborated with popular singer and her pal, Ed Sheeran. He co-wrote the song with Taylor and also lent his vocals for it.

Enchanted

"I'm wonderstruck Blushing all the way home I'll spend forever Wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you"

The song particularly describes a situation where you have just crossed paths with someone and may not get to see them ever again. She revealed in an interview that she started writing the song in a hotel room after she got back (from where she saw the person). Taylor Swift also revealed that she used the word ‘wonderstruck’ on purpose because the person she met used that word in an email once. She did it so that he would know that it was about him.

Red

"Memorizing him was as easy as knowing All the words to your old favourite song"

This was the title track of her 2012 album Red. In the entire song, she connected different emotions with different colours. The verse describes the thick romantic feeling she experienced with a guy. The song peaked at number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Wildest Dreams

“He's so tall and handsome as hell He's so bad, but he does it so well”

Wildest Dreams was released as the fifth single of her 2014 album titled 1989. The song peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Top 100 list. It narrates the story of a wild and fast romance that stands no chance of survival and Taylor Swift asks him to remember her in his wildest dreams.

