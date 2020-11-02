Taylor Swift Now Free To Re-record Her Old Music: Twitterati Trends #TaylorIsFree

As Taylor Swift regains the power to re-record her songs by the old label, all her fans from around the world have been celebrating after hearing this news. After a long feud between Taylor Swift and her old label, the contract between them has expired and the singer has got control over her first five albums.

After the news of Taylor Swift’s contract expiration broke, all her fans were overwhelmed and began trending a hashtag on Twitter. Her fans all over the world started trending #TaylorIsFree and expressed their happiness on Twitter. Signed to Universal Music, Taylor Swift is now free to record similar versions of her first five studio albums and relaunch them under her new label.

According to an article by Daily Mail, the distress between the two parties began when Taylor’s former label sold her catalogue to a person who was not on good terms with the singer. As a result, Taylor Swift announced that she will re-record her albums. She also mentioned in an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning that she will have the control to re-record her old songs from November 2020. She stated in that interview that she is excited about re-recording her music as her contract says that starting November 2020, she can record albums one through five all over again. She also added that she feels all the artists deserve to own their work. She also stated how she feels passionately about it.

All her fans became excited and sent love to their favourite singer with a trending #TaylorIsFree. Many of her fans also wrote some heartfelt messages for Taylor Swift. Let’s take a look at how her fans swamped Twitter with love.

The whole year felt like a whirlwind and now finally TAYLOR IS FREE.



We all will be deleting all of her old music from our playlists and apps and will only be streaming Taylor's art owned by Taylor. That's it. #TaylorIsFree pic.twitter.com/HCVhSKNVUm — rahul 💫 (@selg_stan) November 1, 2020

30 minutes until Taylor can rerecord her first 5 albums! Let us give her some support and love. She needs our support. #TaylorIsFree pic.twitter.com/5guA14YVOq — danialᴮᴸᴹ (@FOLKLORDREP) November 1, 2020

this day ain’t halloween for us, it’s independency; im like the proudest b!tch ever.forever &always bye-



TAYLOR IS FREE #TaylorIsFree



i’m voting for @taylorswift13 for the Artist of the Year at the #AMAs !!! pic.twitter.com/FFMOKeSo3t — 𝘢𝘮𝘺 (@swptum) November 1, 2020

I'm so so happy for you Taylor. Now you're free to re-record your master pieces. I become Taylor stan from 1989 era, so I'm very exited to experience the release of her first 4 albums. Taylor You healed me in my hard times.I love you. I'm so proud of you love.#TaylorIsFree ❤ pic.twitter.com/u0lXNUoVEo — I'm a Mirrorball (@TanyaVashisht) October 31, 2020

#TaylorIsFree!!!



I LOVE YOU SO SO MUCH TAYLOR AND I’M SO HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU 🥺🥺🥺



I’M SOBBING WITH HAPPINESS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WscYzaj5yf — oban 🌻// TAYLOR IS FREE ✨✨ (@th1s1smetrying) November 1, 2020

Today we celebrate the Independence of our queen Taylor Swift! #TAYLORISFREE pic.twitter.com/K1YREMGjTz — flklre (@tsfolklore1989) November 1, 2020

I am GLAD to know this news. Congratulation @taylorswift13. I can't wait all of your new album. Akhirnya setelah lama berjuang, #TaylorIsFree🥰 pic.twitter.com/vsbdo1vYZj — Linggar Octaviani (@LO931007) November 1, 2020

Taylor Swift songs

Taylor Swift songs are popular among her fans. Some of the most loved Taylor Swift songs are Beautiful Ghosts, Everything Has Changed, Come In With The Rain, Christmases When You Were Mine, It's Nice to Have a Friend, The Way I Loved You, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, among others. Some of her studio albums include Speak Now, Fearless, Taylor Swift, 1989, Red, Lover, to name a few.

