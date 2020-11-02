What Happened To Nikki McKibbin? Read All About The Life And Tragic Death Of The Singer

Katherine Nicole McKibbin, popular known as Nikki McKibbin, recently passed away at the age of 42. Nikki McKibbin gained fame back in 2002 when she appeared on the first season of American Idol. The news of her death comes as shock to many people and fans have flooded social media with tributes for the singer. But many fans are still in shock over the star's death. Read ahead to know more about Nikki McKibbin's death in the article below:

Nikki McKibbin death

Singer Nikki McKibbin was pronounced dead at 3:00 am on November 1. The news was shared by her husband Craig Sadler via Facebook on Saturday. He mentioned in his post that the love of his life, Nikki, had suffered an 'aneurysm on Wednesday'. He further added that she should have been dead on the same day but was kept on life support as she was an organ donor and it was necessary for her to be kept on life support to be able to donate her organs.

What happened to Nikki McKibbin?

Craig explained what happened to the singer very well in his post. He wrote - "That shouldn't be a surprise to us. Even in the end, she is still giving. She was so loved that I know thousands of you will be grieving with us. There are only a few hours left for me to hold her hand and kiss her forehead." Take a look:

What is a brain aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a problem in which the blood vessel swells up like a balloon. This, in turn, makes it hard for blood to reach the brain and can cause serious problems. Dr Tom Yao from Norton Neuroscience Institute Annual Stroke Symposium mentioned that if an aneurysm ruptures, people sometimes aren't even able to make it to the hospital.

Nikki McKibbin illness and aftermath

Many fans responded to Craig's post and added that Nikki was very strong. Further in the post, Craig stated that due to the pandemic, he won't be able to hold a big function to honour her memory and added ways to honour her memory. He also wrote that the singer was a huge fan of Stevie Nicks. Many fans added their condolences in the tweet and mentioned how sad they were that Nikki McKibbin's illness got the best of her.

Nikki McKibbin's career and life

Nikki McKibbin was born on September 28, 1978, in Texas, US. As mentioned before, she gained her fame by appearing on the first season of American Idol. The singer was always in the bottom three most of the weeks in the show but finally came third. After leaving the show, the singer signed with 19 Management and RCA Records and created some much-loved music. Some of her famous songs are - "To Be with You" (2006), "The Lie" (2006), "Naked Inside" (2007), "Save What's Left of Me" (2007) and "Cry Little Sister" (2007).

The singer also suffered from cocaine and alcohol addiction and was sent to Pasadena Recovery Center (PRC). She was also seen in the VH1 reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew where she talked about her troubled past. She was then married to Craig Sadler in 1997.

