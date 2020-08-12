Cara Delevingne Quiz: Test Your Luck If You Are A True Fan Of The Diva

Cara Delevingne celebrates her 28th birthday today on August 12, 2020, and on the occasion, here is a special treat for her fans. Here is a Cara Delevingne quiz that only her true fans can crack. Take the following Hollywood movie quiz and see if you can ace it. Check it out:

Cara Delevingne quiz for fans:

In the 2012 flick Anna Karenina, that revolved around the tragic life of an aristocrat and socialite Anna Karenina and her affair with Count Vronsky, what role did Cara Delevingne play?

OPTIONS:

Princess Sorokina

Princess Merkalova

Varya, Alexander's wife

Annushka

In the 2014 British psychological thriller titled The Face of an Angel, Cara Delevingne shares the big screen with Daniel Brühl and Kate Beckinsale. This Michael Winterbottom film failed to impress the audience. Guess the name of the case on which this film is based.

OPTIONS:

Murder of Meredith Kercher

Murder of Maria Laura Mainetti

Castel Volturno massacre

Novi Ligure murder

In the year 2015, Delevingne played one of the lead roles in the romantic mystery drama flick. The film is based on a novel by John Green. It also featured Nat Wolff as Quentin "Q" Jacobsen. Guess the name of the film.

OPTIONS:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Pandora’s Magical Box

Paper Towns

The Face of an Angel

In the film Pan, which was released in 2015 and features Hugh Jackman in the character of Blackbeard. It also featured Levi Miller as Peter Pan. In the film, Cara Delevingne plays the role of a mythical being. Guess the name of that mythical being?

OPTIONS:

Banshee

Mermaid

Baba Yaga

Chimaera

Delevingne has starred in several coming-of-age films. Guess the name of the director who directed Kids in Love, which featured Cara Delevingne as Viola, Will Poulter as Jack, and Alma Jodorowsky as Evelyn.

OPTIONS:

Chris Foggin

Peaky Fookin’

Dan Stevens

Rihanna

In the DC flick Suicide Squad, Cara Delevingne played an important role. She played the role of an adventure-seeker archaeologist, who gets possessed by a creature from another world. Who is that otherworldly deity?

OPTIONS:

Enchantress

Katana

Slipknot

Harley Quinn

ANSWERS:

Princess Sorokina

Murder of Meredith Kercher

Paper Towns

Mermaid

Chris Foggin

Enchantress

