Taylor Swift Opens Up About True Identity Of 'Folklore's' Co-writer William Bowery

American popstar Taylor Swift has revealed the true identity of the songwriter William Bowery of her latest album Folklore. William who is credited as a songwriter of the two songs- Betty and Exile, for the album Folklore, is none other than her rumoured beau Joe Alwyn. She further explained Joe’s role in creating her duet with Bon Iver.

The deluxe album Folklore came as a surprise to Taylor’s fans as the album was released amidst the coronavirus pandemic. While releasing the album, the 30-year-old singer had thanked William Bowery on her Instagram handle and since then there have been many speculations about his identity as he did appear to be a registered songwriter.

Speaking to the Disney+ special, Taylor talked about the stories behind all 16 tracks of the album. She revealed that there has been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity. She revealed that William Bowery is her British boyfriend. She continued to say that Joe plays the piano beautifully, and he is always playing and making and kind of creating things. She said that her song Exile was crazy because Joe had written the entire piano part.

Taylor informed her fans that Joe was singing the Bon Iver part and that’s why she was entranced and asked if they could keep writing the one. She stated that it was obvious that it should be a duet as Joe’s got a low voice. Regarding filming, Taylor played Exile with Antonoff on guitar and Dessner on piano. She revealed that because of the on-going pandemic, Justin Vernon aka Bon Iver, appeared from Wisconsin.

Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions is currently out as a deluxe album. Folklore has spent eight weeks on top of the Billboard 200 since its release. The album is also nominated for the Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. According to News Sky, Taylor is currently re-recording her back catalogue after music mogul Scooter Braun bought the record label she signed previously.

The award-winning singer has been dating her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn since 2017. She has kept her relationship out of the media. According to People magazine, Taylor said that keeping their relationship private from the beginning has helped them and they were able to get to know each other in peace. It was only since 2018, that the couple started stepping out together at public events.

