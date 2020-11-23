Taylor Swift Voted Artist Of Year For 6th Time At AMAs; Misses Awards To Record Old Music

Taylor Swift won the prestigious 'Artist of Year' award at the American Music Awards yet again. However, this win marked miss Tay Tay's sixth 'Artist of the Year' win at the AMAs and her third consecutive win. This year's award show was held live from Los Angeles on November 22, 2020, amid the COVID-19 scare.

(Image credit: Taylor Swift Instagram)

Taylor Swift's awards at the American Music Awards 2020

On November 22, pop star Taylor Swift was announced 'Artist of the Year' for the sixth time at the American Music Awards 2020. Although the songstress didn't mark her presence at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles, she virtually accepted her award via a video, thanking her fans for supporting her surprise album, titled Folklore. This year around, Taylor Swift at American Music Awards was competing against Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Rody Ricch, and The Weeknd.

In her 'Thank You' video at the AMAs, Taylor also shared the reason why she wasn't physically present there to accept the award and revealed that she is 're-recording all of her old music'. In the video, the Look What You Made Me Do crooner is heard saying, "This is a fan-voted award which means so much to me. You guys have been beyond wonderful throughout all the years of my career, especially this one when we've been so far apart, we haven't been able to see each other in concerts". She added, "but I still feel connected to you through music". The 30-year-old concluded stating, "The reason why I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my own music and I cannot wait for you to hear it".

Check out Taylor Swift's AMAs 2020 video below:

Meanwhile, apart from 'Artist of the year', Taylor Swift also won two other awards, which include the 'Female Artist Pop/Rock' award and the 'Favourite Music Video' award for her song Cardigan from the newly-released studio album Folklore. Other artists who had a big night include The Weeknd, South Korean boy band BTS, Dan + Shay and debutante Doja Cat. Taylor's old flame, Harry Styles won the 'Favourite Album Pop/Rock' for his album Fine Line.

