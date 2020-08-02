Taylor Swift's Stunning Outfit Changes At Live Concerts; Check Out

Taylor Swift is one of the most iconic pop stars of the modern era. Her songs have often received critical acclaim. She is also known for her energetic onstage performances. Apart from her impressive live performances, Swift is also noted for her on-stage outfit changes that often grab fans' attention. With all that said now, here are some of Taylor Swift's memorable on-stage outfit changes:

Taylor Swift's on-stage outfit changes

Taylor Swift's very first Reputation world tour took place in the year 2018 and the show turned out to be an extravaganza for multiple reasons. The show featured multiple costume changes by Taylor Swift. The singer made headlines for numerous reasons including her speech on Kim Kardashian, her extraordinary performance, and her unique costumes.

Swift donned a sparkly, black bodysuit with a jacket, short-sleeved black & golden bodysuit, sheet black gown robe, black sequin mini dress. She further changed her outfit to a sequin rainbow dress that was one of the biggest highlights of the Reputation World Tour. Have a look at the outfits donned by Taylor Swift during the Reputation world tour:

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss' Complete Friendship Timeline; Read Details

THOUGHT I WAS GETTING 5th row but it’s actually FIRST. And I CAN BARELY POST THIS BECAUSE IM SHAKING. Best night of my life. I love you @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/Nj5NVdnjSb — Ashley King(REP TOUR 22 TIMES)NEVER MET TAY (@Ashzash) May 9, 2018

Taylor taking her dress off during Dress (gif: kingsofmyheart) #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/8rkcNqjlFC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 9, 2018

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Tweets That You Must Check Out

2 years ago today I saw Taylor Swift at the reputation stadium tour in Columbus Ohio. We were this close to the surprise song Bstage. It was incredible! Our seats adjacent to main stage were not at all terrible either. I miss it so much. I want to see it again. I pic.twitter.com/db1JO2hLHH — Jessica- Taylor Swift Folklore!!! (@Jess951000) July 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Journey In Hollywood Over The Years; Check Full Details

There was yet another memorable instance of Taylor Swift where she donned several outfits in one show. 1989 is the fifth studio album of Taylor Swift and the album sold over millions of copies in the United States. During one of the 1989 World Tour performances, Taylor Swift stole the show with not only her stellar performance but also her outfits.

She was seen donning powdery pink fringe mini-dress, a black beaded crop top with a flared skirt and ankle boots, a tailored sequin shorts suit, LED crop top with matching skirt, thigh-high boots and green flapper dress. Check out the outfits donned by Taylor Swift during the show:

150.- Taylor Swift: The 1989 World Tour - Live (2015)

Directed by: Jonas Åkerlund

★★★☆☆ pic.twitter.com/r10C1q1pIF — Ælвεƒιиε Φ | My tears ricochet stan #1 (@seivthearth) July 29, 2020



Taylor Swift's 1989, her fifth studio album, released after her Red album, which released in 2012. Her fifth studio album is recognised for Swift's change from country music to pop music. The album majorly revolves around Taylor Swift's past relationships and the songs present it in a very nostalgic way. The album bagged numerous awards and accolades including Grammy Awards.

At the 1989 World Tour held in Foxborough, Massachusetts, she donned a white crop top with knee-length boots, black sparkly top with short skirts, an all-blue shimmery outfit. The skirt and crop top with different shades were the highlights of the show.

5 Years Ago Today, @taylorswift13 Performing at her 1989 World Tour in Foxboro, MA.



(July 24, 2015) pic.twitter.com/VlOnoy9KLQ — Taylor Throwbacks ➐ (@ThrowbackTaylor) July 25, 2020

ALSO READ | Taylor Swift's Best Makeup Looks That Her Fans Should Not Miss; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.